Menudo: Forever Young to Pull Back the Curtain on the Iconic '80s Boy Band — Watch the Trailer!

Menudo is pulling the curtain back on what went down during their years as the biggest Latin boy band in history.

On Thursday, PEOPLE can exclusively premiere the trailer for the HBO Max docuseries Menudo: Forever Young, where Menudo details their rise and fall through revealing interviews.

In the opening of the trailer, vintage clips of the band begin to play as interviewees discuss them breaking into the American market and their success as the "first boy band."

"There were a lot of good things that came out of Menudo, but there was a price to pay for that magic," former member Raphy Rodriguez says. "None of us were really prepared for what it was really gonna be like. There was no interest in protecting us. We felt vulnerable."

Ricky Martin & Menudo in a circa 1980's file photo in San Juan, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Bolivar Arellano/WireImage) Ricky Martin and Menudo | Credit: Bolivar Arellano/WireImage

The docuseries, directed by Ángel Manuel Soto and Kristofer Ríos will touch on the abuse and exploitation the band endured under their manager Edgardo Diaz.

"I started throwing up blood, I could've died. If it was going to cost me my life, I'd rather not be famous and live," former member Angelo Garcia says.

Meanwhile, ex-member Andy Blazquez adds, "Menudo was a beautiful thing that came out of a not-so-beautiful situation."

The trailer concludes with a narrator saying, "The story of Menudo will live on forever."

MENUDO: FOREVER YOUNG chronicles the rise and fall of the most iconic Latin American boy band in history, bringing viewers into the world of the popular teen idols’ global tours, magazine covers, ‘80s outfits, and screaming fangirls. But the four-part documentary also exposes that behind the glitz and glamor was a web of abuse and exploitation. Through revealing interviews with more than a dozen former Menudo members, the series examines how this extravagant facade was disguising serious harm. Menudo: Forever Young | Credit: HBO Max

Though the series won't become available until June 23, its world premiere will take place on Saturday at the Tribeca Film Festival.

The four-episode series will include members Robert Avellanet, César Abreu, Ray Acevedo, Sergio Blass, Blazquez, Garcia, Johnny Lozada, Ricky Meléndez, Jonathan Montenegro, Ádrian Olivares, Rodriguez, Ash Ruiz and Rawy Torres.

The Puerto Rican band was formed in 1977 and consisted of various members through the years before they disbanded in 2009. Ricky Martin and Draco Rosa got their start in the band.