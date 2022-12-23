Memphis Rapper Big Scarr Reportedly Dead at 22, Label Head Gucci Mane Pays Tribute

Memphis rapper Big Scarr has died at the age of 22, his label head Gucci Mane has revealed.

Gucci — who signed Scarr to his New 1017 Records label in 2020 — shared the news on Instagram Thursday, writing in a post, "This hurt 😢 I'm a miss you."

TMZ has since confirmed Scarr's death, citing law enforcement sources who say the young musician was pronounced dead Thursday with no signs of foul play, per an ongoing investigation. A rep for Scarr did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Big Scarr, real name Alexander Woods, first signed to Gucci's label and Atlantic Records back in 2020, and gained momentum in 2021 with his hit track "SoIcyBoyz" alongside Pooh Shiesty and Foogiano and later with "SoIcyBoyz 2" and "SoIcyBoyz 3" with assistance from Tay Keith. Gucci appears on the third installment.

With his 2021 mixtape Big Grim Reaper — which peaked at No. 25 on the Billboard 200 — and 2022's deluxe Big Grim Reaper: The Return, Scarr was beginning to carve out a name for himself as a Memphis newcomer to keep an eye on. Notably, Scarr appeared on the XXL Freshman Class cover in 2022 — where he got his flowers as someone the magazine considered one of the 12 most promising emerging rappers of this past year.

"[It's important for me to be a part of the 2022 XXL Freshman class because of] my flow," Scarr told the publication about the honor. "Who can copy that? Who can rap to be like me? If you ask me, nobody. Anybody can sound alike or anything voice-wise, but when it comes to tempo or random beats, it goes."

"If you ask me, it's been my time, but I ain't rushing," he continued. "I ain't forcing nothing. I'm in my own lane. I feel like whatever comes my way is a blessing."

Big Scarr. Prince Williams/Wireimage

After Gucci shared his own post honoring the young MC, so did other industry peers and supporters, including "SoIcyBoyz 2" collaborator Keith. "Damn big scarr," Keith wrote, alongside a broken-heart emoji.

Collaborator Key Glock — who planned to feature the rising star on his 2023 Glockoma Tour — reacted to the news on Twitter, as well, writing "this s--- wicked wtf bruh!!!" He later shared an image of them posing together.

Labelmate Enchanting — who shared old clips of her friend — wrote on Instagram following the news that she "never felt like this," asking her followers for space. "My babbbyyy my best friend my son I love you forever & I'm so sorry," she wrote, "Know I would do anything for you!"