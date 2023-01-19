Melissa Etheridge Speaks Out on David Crosby's Death: 'He Gave Me the Gift of Family'

The late musical legend was a sperm donor for two of Melissa Etheridge's children

By Staff Author
Published on January 19, 2023 10:00 PM
This photo taken on September 27, 2011 shows singer Melissa Etheridge (C) posing with her son Beckett (R) and her daughter Bailey during her Walk of Fame ceremony held at the Hard Rock cafe in Hollywood. - Beckett Cypher, the singer's son with former partner Julie Cypher, has died at the age of 21. A Tweet sent on May 13, 2020 from Melissa Etheridge's official account reads: "We're sad to inform you that Melissa's son Beckett passed away and there will not be a Concerts From Home show today. -#TeamME" (Photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)
Photo: CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty

Melissa Etheridge mourned the death of the late David Crosby on Thursday.

The 81-year-old was the sperm donor who helped Etheridge conceive.

"I am grieving the loss of my friend, and Bailey's and Beckett's biological father, David," Etheridge wrote.

"He gave me the gift of family. I will forever be grateful to him, [son] Django, and [wife} Jan. His music and legacy will inspire many generations to come. A true treasure."

The Crosby, Stills & Nash singer provided sperm for Etheridge and her then-partner Julie Cypher's children — Bailey, 25, and Beckett, who died from opioid addiction in 2020.

Etheridge revealed in early 2000 that Crosby was, indeed the donor for her and Cypher's kids in an interview with CNN's Larry King Live.

Fans flocked to her social media pages to pay condolences. "You're the first person I thought of when I heard of his passing because of the enormous conscious decision made have him father your son," wrote one. "It's heartbreaking."

Etheridge additionally has a daughter and son with former partner Tammy Lynn Michaels. The children, fraternal twins, were conceived by an anonymous donor.

In 2020, upon Beckett's death, Crosby made a short statement in regard to a tweet that suggested he had no contact with Beckett.

"Not true," he responded, simply.

RELATED VIDEO: Remembering David Crosby

Crosby's death was announced by his wife via a statement to Variety. "It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away," she said.

"He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django. Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us. His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music."

She concluded, "Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched. We will miss him dearly. At this time, we respectfully and kindly ask for privacy as we grieve and try to deal with our profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers."

In 2019, the rocker — who made an indelible mark on '60s-era music and beyond — spoke to PEOPLE about his ups and downs, sharing that through everything, it was music that kept him going.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"It's the one contribution I can make," he said at the time. "See, it's dark out here now. The world is not a happy place. Music's a lifting force. Music makes things better."

Related Articles
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (10074278i) David Crosby poses for a portrait to promote the film "David Crosby: Remember My Name" at the Salesforce Music Lodge during the Sundance Film Festival, in Park City, Utah 2019 Sundance Film Festival - "David Crosby: Remember My Name" Portrait Session, Park City, USA - 26 Jan 2019
The Doors, Christina Applegate and More Pay Tribute to David Crosby After His Death: 'Unbelievable Talent'
Rock musician David Crosby of Crosby Stills Nash and Young performs during rehearsals on the premiere episode of the television show Music Scene on September 22, 1969 in Los Angeles, California.
David Crosby, Founder of Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash, Dead at 81 After 'Long Illness'
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member David Crosby, founding member of The Byrds and Crosby, Stills and Nash, performs onstage during the California Saga 2 Benefit at Ace Hotel on July 03, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
David Crosby Joked About Going to 'Cloudy' Heaven a Day Before His Death: 'The Place Is Overrated'
lisa marie presley At The 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards
Everything Lisa Marie Presley Said About Overcoming Difficult Times — from Marriages to Losing Her Son
https://www.instagram.com/p/CnXOGDopTQM/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=25408479-892f-41db-b404-a927c3a3315c amdavidkessler Verified I’ve been so fortunate to have Lisa Marie as a friend. Her bold, authentic personality made her a loyal daughter and devoted mother. The loss of her son inspired her to work toward becoming an advocate for those who are struggling with the heartbreak of grief. I met Lisa Marie after her son Ben died. She wanted to talk to me, not because I was a grief expert, but because I was someone who also had a child die. It became an improbable friendship but that is how grief works. Last weekend, she asked me to go with her to Memphis for her father’s 88th birthday celebration. She had countless invites for the weekend, but for her, there were only three important ones: being at her father’s birthday celebration, spending time at her son and father’s grave after the tours left Graceland, and meeting with a recently bereaved mother. I watched how Lisa Marie tenderly talked to this heartbroken mother about what to expect in grief. That's what interested her most these days, helping others in grief. She had her challenges but always faced them. She was in my grief educator program and many who met her and chatted with her had no idea who she was. To them, she was a mother, whose son had died and wanted to turn her pain into purpose. She co-led grief groups with me for the past two years at her home for other bereaved parents. We were planning on doing a podcast about grief together. Her family, love for music, maintaining her father's legacy, and helping others became her priorities. Last weekend was so much fun and she was optimistic. Graceland was her happy place and the employees who all knew her shared that she was looking so much better. She looked more at peace and was so proud of the Elvis movie. Saturday night we sat at the graves of her father and son. We talked about the heartbreak she grew up with and the more recent devastation of her son’s death. She showed me where she would be buried someday. I said a long time from now …and she said yes,I have so much to do. Rest in peace with your father and son, Lisa Marie. pic taken of us last weekend at Graceland #lisamariepresley #lmp #elvismovie Edited · 9h
Lisa Marie Presley Was 'At Peace' During Graceland Visit Days Before Her Death, Says Friend David Kessler
NARM Music Biz Awards Dinner Party
Lisa Marie Presley's Addiction Battles: 'It's a Difficult Path to Overcome'
Portrait of English guitarist Jeff Beck, United States, circa 1972. (Photo by Robert Knight Archive/Redferns)
Rod Stewart, Ronnie Wood and More Stars React to Guitarist Jeff Beck's Death: He 'Was on Another Planet'
Image
David Bowie: His Life in Pictures
PHILADELPHIA, PA - APRIL 09: Bob Marley's grandson Jo Mersa Marley visits Fox 29's 'Good Day' at FOX 29 Studio on April 9, 2015 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)
Bob Marley's Grandson Joseph 'Jo Mersa' Marley Dead at 31
David Crosby, Melissa Etheridge
David Crosby, Who Helped Melissa Etheridge Conceive, Speaks Out After Death of Her Son Beckett
Kirstie Alley
Celebrities Who Died in 2022
Lisa Marie Presley Says She Was 'Destroyed' by Son Benjamin’s Death but Keeps 'Going for My Girls'
Lisa Marie Presley Said She Was 'Destroyed' by Son Benjamin's Death but Kept 'Going for My Girls'
Connie Alexander and Stephen "Twitch" Boss
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss's Mother Sends Thanks After His Death: 'I Can't Use Words Right Now'
Stephen "tWitch" Boss and Allison Holker Boss at the Critics Choice Association 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss's Wife Allison Holker Speaks Out on His Legacy: He 'Lit Up Every Room He Stepped Into'
HOLLYWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 13: Actor Jason David Frank arrives at Funimation Films' Premiere of "Dragon Ball Super: Broly" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on December 13, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)
Jason David Frank's Wife Reveals 'Power Rangers' Star Died by Suicide: 'He Was Not Without His Demons'
Stephen tWitch Boss
Jennifer Lopez, Cheryl Burke and More Honor Stephen 'tWitch' Boss: 'The World Lost a Bright Light'