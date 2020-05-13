Melissa Etheridge's Son Beckett Dead at 21

Melissa Etheridge and ex-partner Julie Cypher's 21-year-old son Beckett has died, the singer's team confirmed on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

"We're sad to inform you that Melissa's son Beckett passed away and there will not be a Concerts From Home show today," her team tweeted in a statement posted to the singer's account.

No further information has been released. The star, 58, has been hosting Facebook Live singalongs since mid-March.

Etheridge previously opened up to Parents about welcoming Beckett with Cypher in 1998. The two publicly shared that Beckett and Bailey, 23, were conceived via sperm donation from their friend David Crosby. (Etheridge also shares 13-year-old twins Johnnie Rose and Miller Steven with ex Tammy Lynn Michaels.)