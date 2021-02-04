Melissa Etheridge Coped with Music and Connected with Fans After Son's Overdose: 'Very Healing'

The Grammy- and Oscar-winning rocker had already been performing daily live-stream concerts from her office during the pandemic. But when her 21-year-old son Beckett succumbed to a years-long battle with opioid addiction, she started a new project with her wife, TV producer Linda Wallem.

"I told Linda, 'I'm going out in the garage, and I'm going to change that into a studio.' She looked at me like I was crazy, but she kept coming out here everyday with me. It took us about four weeks to build it all," says the singer-songwriter, who launched her at-home streaming service Etheridge TV in June.

The project gave Etheridge purpose in one of the darkest times of her life. Performing during the pandemic and connecting with fans has been "very healing for me," she says

Through the subscription-based streaming service, Etheridge airs five live shows weekly: a cover show (Tuesdays), a chat show with Wallem (Wednesdays), "Mamma's Choice" of her own music (Thursdays) and a behind-the-scenes look at old concerts and videos (Fridays).

"It's fun," Etheridge says. "I really enjoy interacting with the fans. There are people who've been alone for eight months that watch us five days a week that we connect with, and it does as much for me and my wife as it does for them."

And even after the pandemic ends, Etheridge thinks it will continue.

"Etheridge TV is probably something we'll do even after I go back on the road; we'll take it with us," she says. "We'll find a way to stay connected.