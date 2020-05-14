Melissa Etheridge’s Daughter Bailey Pays Tribute to Late Brother Beckett: 'Heartbroken'

The 21-year-old son of the rocker and ex Julie Cypher died on Wednesday after an opioid overdose

Melissa Etheridge’s daughter Bailey is remembering her little brother Beckett in a heartbreaking tribute on social media.

On Wednesday night, the 23-year-old broke her silence about her brother's Wednesday death from an opioid overdose. Etheridge's team had announced the tragic news earlier that day.

"I don’t know what to say. Today we lost my brother," Bailey wrote on Instagram. "Too heartbroken and overwhelmed to be eloquent but appreciate all those who have reached out. I love you Beckett. Fly high and watch over us."

Along with the note she shared a series of photos with her brother, including one from when Beckett was just born and another of the two as toddlers playing in cardboard boxes.

Earlier on Wednesday, Etheridge's team shared the news of Beckett's death on Twitter.

"We’re sad to inform you that Melissa’s son Beckett passed away and there will not be a Concerts From Home show today. - #TeamME" the tweet, shared on the singer's account, read.

The musician, 58, later shared a statement with PEOPLE, revealing that her son had struggled with addiction for some time.

"Today I joined the hundreds of thousands of families who have lost loved ones to opioid addiction," Etheridge told PEOPLE on Wednesday. "My son Beckett, who was just 21, struggled to overcome his addiction and finally succumbed to it today. He will be missed by those who loved him, his family and friends."

"My heart is broken," the musician continued. "I am grateful for those who have reached out with condolences and I feel their love and sincere grief."

"We struggle with what else we could have done to save him, and in the end we know he is out of the pain now," she said. "I will sing again, soon. It has always healed me."

Etheridge shared Beckett with her ex-partner, Julie Cypher. The former couple also shares Bailey. Both children were conceived via sperm donation from the former couple's friend David Crosby.

The singer-songwriter also shares 13-year-old twins Johnnie Rose and Miller Steven with ex Tammy Lynn Michaels.

She previously opened up to Parents about the joys of parenthood. "There's nothing like taking the responsibility or creating the responsibility of bringing a human being into this world and helping it in its first years," she told the outlet. "It doesn't matter the equation that gets you there or what you are to that person. It doesn't matter at all. It is the bond between you and the child."