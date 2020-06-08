"While nothing but time will heal the empty space in my heart, I have been hopeful watching the world rise up and ask for more love," Etheridge wrote on Twitter

Melissa Etheridge Is Coping with Music After Son Beckett's Death: 'It Has Healed Me, Greatly'

Melissa Etheridge is planning a return to music following the tragic death of her 21-year-old son Beckett.

On Monday, the singer, 59, posted a note to her Twitter account, thanking fans for their support as she continues to grieve her late son.

"I have made myself busy by fixing up my studio here in the house. It has healed me, greatly," wrote Etheridge. "While nothing but time will heal the empty space in my heart, I have been hopeful watching the world rise up and ask for more love.

"In a few days I will make an announcement about the new plans to return to my music," she continued. "I miss you all and am so grateful for your thoughts and well wishes."

On May 13, Etheridge confirmed Beckett died from an opioid overdose. "My son Beckett, who was just 21, struggled to overcome his addiction and finally succumbed to it today," she said in a statement to PEOPLE. "He will be missed by those who loved him, his family and friends."

Ten days after her son's death, Etheridge — who's also mom to daughter Bailey, 23, and 13-year-old twins Johnnie Rose and Miller Steven — expressed her gratitude for the support fans sent her way.

"My family has cried and grieved. We have held each other and remembered. We have eased each other's regrets and doubts," she wrote on Twitter. "We have received so much love and generosity from friends and fans. We are beginning the new path. I am so grateful for you [sic] kind thoughts and words. Healing..."