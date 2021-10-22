"We would love to have her back on stage. In all honesty, I think it's gonna happen," she told Entertainment Tonight

Melanie C Says the Spice Girls Are 'Working on' Getting Victoria Beckham to Join Them for a Tour

Will Posh make a return to the stage?

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

To PEOPLE, she explained, "At the moment, it's only the four of us. We're working on Victoria. She might be sucked into the idea at some point."

"We would love to have her back on stage. In all honesty, I think it's gonna happen," Chrisholm, 47, added to ET. "At some point, I think Posh Spice will be back onstage."

The Spice Girls, which comprised of Chrisholm, Beckham Melanie "Mel B" Brown, Emma Bunton and Geri Halliwell last hit the stage together on their 2019 reunion tour — but the fashion designer, 47, did not join.

Now, Chrisholm said a tour "has to happen."

Victoria Beckham, Mel C, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell and Mel B from The Spice Girls Spice Girls | Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

"This has to happen. We talk about it constantly. We did the shows in 2019, the plan was to continue on," she said. "Of course, the world has been in such turmoil, but the plan beyond this is to get out there when it's safe, when we can do it. What's tough is there are so many artists that want to get out there, and there are only so many venues, so we're all kind of queuing up going, 'I want to! I want to!'"

Mel C's conversation comes ahead of the release of the Spice 25 on Oct 29., a deluxe edition of the girl group's debut album in honor of their 25th anniversary, and after her elimination from Dancing with the Stars.

"There's some demos, some remixes and there were lots of silly things that went on in the studio back in the day," she told PEOPLE. "It was wild. So many things happened in such a short space of time that a lot of us have forgotten things."

spice girls Spice Girls in 1998 | Credit: Brian Rais/Getty

Meanwhile, Brown teased in September that the girl group's next reunion could come with another tour in 2023. "I'm always pushing to have a Spice Girls reunion," she said on the BBC Channel 4 talk show Steph's Packed Lunch.

"And we were kind of in talks last year, but then COVID hit, so that kind of pushed everyone's plans, like AWOL," Brown continued. "But I think we're hopefully on the same page together — they're gonna kill me for saying this — but we're hoping, especially me, if it's got anything to do with me, which it will have, because I'm the driving force, and I'll make sure it happens, to tour in 2023."

She also added that she respected Beckham's decision refrain in 2019, "We did our last tour and Victoria respectfully ducked out, and you have to respect when someone doesn't want to go on tour."

In June, Beckham did however collaborate with the group by designing t-shirts to help combat homelessness in LGBTQ youth.

In a campaign video shared on the Spice Girls' Instagram, each of the women posed in shirts from Beckham's 2021 Pride collection that read, "Proud and wannabe your lover."