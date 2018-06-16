Mel B Granted Restraining Order Against Ex After 'Hostile' Confrontation and Panic Attack: Court Docs

Melanie “Mel B” Brown has been granted a new temporary restraining order against her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte as their ongoing legal battle continues.

Belafonte, 43, has been ordered to stay 100 yards away from the former Spice Girl, also 43, until their next court hearing, which is currently scheduled for July 6, according to documents obtained by The Blast.

Additionally, her request that her three children be included in the temporary restraining order has been denied, although it was noted in the documents that the decision might change after their next court hearing.

Mel B is mom to 11-year-old daughter Angel Iris, whose biological father is Eddie Murphy; Phoenix Chi, 19, whose father is Jimmy Gulzar; and 6-year-old Madison, Belafonte’s child.

According to the court documents, Brown said she decided to file for the temporary restraining order following an incident that occurred on May 25 at their marital home.

Brown claimed that shortly after she arrived at the house in order to pick up some personal items, Belafonte — whom she described as a “large, extremely aggressive, hostile and violent individual” — also showed up, after which she “instantly panicked and called the police.”

After the police arrived, she claimed “Stephen immediately became irate” and “his aggression became so hostile and so severe that the police handcuffed him as he did not have the ability to calm himself down.” She added that once the police learned she did not have a restraining order in place against her ex-husband, he “laughed menacingly.”

Brown also claimed that their daughter Madison was present during the incident, remarking that she was “concerned that Stephen’s anger and aggression is so uncontrollable that he cannot even control himself in front of our daughter.”

In the declaration, Brown went on to reveal that on June 12, when they were both ordered by the court to visit their marital home to divide the rest of their belongings, she had a “full-blown panic attack” and was hospitalized.

“My heart was racing and I was having extreme difficulty breathing. I began to have flashbacks of incidents where Stephen would terrorize me in front of the children,” she said. “Due to my extreme terror of Stephen and the thought of having to be in a confined space anywhere near him again, I had a full-blown panic attack, I was hospitalized at Cedar Sinai Hospital that afternoon.”

Continuing, she added, “I remain unable to face Stephen. I am in fear of him. I am requesting that the Court grant a restraining order on [my] behalf so that I can protect myself from him. I do not want Stephen anywhere near me.”

Belafonte later told The Blast he was surprised to learn his ex had gotten a temporary restraining order against him, claiming he has not “talked to her” and doesn’t “want anything to do with her.”

He also said that the alleged incident that led to her filing didn’t happen the way she described it in the court documents. Belafonte told The Blast that on May 25, he saw Brown and her friends partying at their home against court orders, called his attorney and then waited outside in his car until the lawyer arrived.

Belafonte confirmed that after the cops arrived he was put in handcuffs, but that as soon as they found out she didn’t have a restraining order against him, he was let go.

Earlier this year, the America’s Got Talent judge requested to deny his visitation rights with his stepdaughter Angel, claiming that Belafonte showed Angel, Phoenix and Madison ISIS beheading videos, which left the girls disturbed. Belafonte has since reportedly denied showing the videos to the children.

After 10 years of marriage, Brown and Belafonte finalized their divorce in December 2017. The legal separation came nine months after she filed for divorce that March.

In October 2017, the exes, who share custody of Madison, reached an agreement on the domestic violence portion of their divorce with Brown agreeing to drop the temporary restraining order she had filed in April against Belafonte.

PEOPLE confirmed in July 2017 that Brown was ordered to pay Belafonte $40,000 per month in temporary spousal support and pay for $140,000 in attorney fees and forensic fees on Belafonte’s behalf.