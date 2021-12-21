Mel C Says the Spice Girls Are 'Constantly' Talking About Another Reunion Tour

"I really hope so," Melanie "Mel C" Chisholm (a.k.a. Sporty Spice) said in regards to another Spice Girls reunion tour, after the group celebrated their 25th anniversary

Melanie "Mel C" Chisholm is keeping Spice Girls fans on the edges of their seats for another reunion tour.

"I really hope so," Chisholm told guest host Howie Mandel. "We're talking about it. We are talking about it constantly. It was always the plan. We did these amazing stadium shows in the U.K. islands two years ago. It was the best thing we've ever done. The creativity was so incredible. We had the best time."

spice girls Spice Girls in 2007 | Credit: MJ Kim/getty

"But we've got to come back. Because we love the U.S. Our fans here are amazing," she added.

Chisholm previously told PEOPLE another tour "has to happen" after the success of their 13-date U.K. tour in 2019, and she's even hoping to get Victoria Beckham (a.k.a. Posh Spice) onboard this time.

"At the moment, it's only the four of us. We're working on Victoria. She might be sucked into the idea at some point," she said on PEOPLE (the TV Show!) in October.

"Of course, the world has been in such turmoil, but the plan beyond this is to get out there when it's safe, when we can do it," Chisholm explained. "What's tough is there are so many artists that want to get out there, and there are only so many venues, so we're all kind of queuing up going, 'I want to! I want to!'"

Beckham, 47, was with the Spice Girls from their formation in 1994 until their hiatus in 2000. Although she reunited with the group for their Return of the Spice Girls Tour from 2007 to 2008, she's since opted to focus on her family and her eponymous fashion line.

"It took me a lot of courage not to go on tour with the Spice Girls again, but to be the one who says, 'You know, I'm not doing it because things feel different now than they used to,'" Beckham said to Vogue Germany in July 2019. "I'd rather concentrate on my family and my company. I'm 45 now and very happy to be the woman I am… I'm not trying to change, I want to be the best version of myself. Before I turned 40, I wasn't that confident. I learned to listen to my gut feeling."