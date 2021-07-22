While the 2021 Glastonbury Music Festival was recently canceled, Mel C said Victoria Beckham "would love to" perform at the festival with her former Spice Girls groupmates

Mel C Says Victoria Beckham 'Would Love' to Reunite with Spice Girls at Future Glastonbury Fest

Is Posh Spice set to don her little Gucci dress once more?

Melanie Chisholm (a.k.a. Mel C) teased a potential Victoria Beckham appearance at a future Spice Girls reunion on Wednesday's Lorraine, according to Entertainment Tonight, telling the host, "Between you and I, I know Mrs. Beckham would love to do Glastonbury."

"It's something it's been rumored a lot. It's never been really, seriously talked about," continued Mel C, 47. (Both the 2020 and 2021 Glastonbury Music Festival events were canceled amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.)

Along with Mel C and Beckham, the Spice Girls was comprised of fellow members Mel B, Emma Bunton and Geri Halliwell.

"We do constantly talk about getting back on stage because the shows in 2019 were incredible, and we'd love to do it again once the world allows," Mel C continued.

Beckham, 47, sang as part of the Spice Girls from 1994 to 2000, and costarred in their 1998 film Spice World. She eventually stepped away from the British girl group to "uncover [her] own dreams," Beckham shared in a letter to her future self published in British Vogue this past January.

The remainder of the Spice Girls have reunited several times over the years since their split, though the fashion designer didn't attend the latest in 2019.

spice girls Spice Girls in 2007 | Credit: MJ Kim/getty

But Beckham's love and appreciation for her time in the group has been clear over the years, from channeling their hits with her kids to recently designing T-shirts to help combat homelessness in LGBTQ youth and enlisting the group members to help.

In a campaign video shared on the Spice Girls' Instagram last month, each of the women posed in shirts from Beckham's 2021 Pride collection that read, "Proud and wannabe your lover." The white tees had rainbow text, except for the word "wannabe," which was in black bold print.

Beckham shared the video on her Instagram account with an extended caption to explain why Pride Month is important to her.

"Pride to me is a celebration of being completely yourself and this year's T-shirt is a reminder of that. The Spice Girls really championed accepting yourself and others, being kind, having fun and just living your best life!" the mom of four wrote.

Each of the gals also celebrated a special milestone earlier this month: the 25th anniversary of the Spice Girls' debut single "Wannabe."

"I can't believe it's been 25 years since Wannabe was released!! The song that changed everything … " Beckham wrote on her post.

Aside from her own heartfelt tribute to the track, Halliwell, 48, also shared that she "bought a gold ring for each of the girls when we first got together as a symbol of our friendship."