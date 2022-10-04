Mel C Says Spice Girls Are 'Always Working' on Victoria Beckham for Reunion: 'It Is Our Dream'

Don't fret, Spice Girls fans! Melanie "Mel C" Chisholm is completely on board for the reunion — and she's working to convince her bandmates too.

In conversation with Extra about her new book The Sporty One: My Life as a Spice Girl, Sporty Spice opened up about her relationship with her former bandmates — and the push for a potential reunion.

"We don't see each other as much as we'd like… But we stay in touch and we're always talking about opportunities and trying to get everyone back onstage together… We're celebrating 25 years," Chisholm, 48, told the outlet.

She went on, "In my heart of hearts, I want to get back onstage. So me and Mel B are championing and we're all talking and trying to make that happen."

Part of that push includes Victoria Beckham, aka Posh Spice's return to the band, which also included Melanie "Mel B" Brown, Emma Bunton and Geri Halliwell Horner.

Spice Girls. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

"We're always working on her. It's like… 'No pressure. But the world wants it.' We hope — I can't give a time frame. It is something we want to do. We are trying to push through. At the moment, Victoria is in the wings. She is always involved creatively. We want her to be happy. It is our dream to get her back."

Beckham, 48, did not take part in their 2019 reunion tour. She was with the Spice Girls from their formation in 1994 until their hiatus in 2000. Although she reunited with the group for their Return of the Spice Girls Tour from 2007 to 2008, Beckham has since opted to focus on her family and her eponymous fashion line.

"It took me a lot of courage not to go on tour with the Spice Girls again, but to be the one who says, 'You know, I'm not doing it because things feel different now than they used to,'" Beckham said to Vogue Germany in July 2019. "I'd rather concentrate on my family and my company. I'm 45 now and very happy to be the woman I am… I'm not trying to change, I want to be the best version of myself. Before I turned 40, I wasn't that confident. I learned to listen to my gut feeling."

In December, Chisholm said she "really hoped" for a reunion during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"We're talking about it. We are talking about it constantly. It was always the plan," she said at the time. "We did these amazing stadium shows in the U.K. islands two years ago. It was the best thing we've ever done. The creativity was so incredible. We had the best time."

RELATED VIDEO: Mel B Says the Spice Girls Are Performing at Harry and Meghan's Wedding: 'Why Am I So Honest?'

"But we've got to come back. Because we love the U.S. Our fans here are amazing," she added.

Chisholm previously told PEOPLE another tour "has to happen" after the success of their 13-date U.K. tour in 2019.

In celebration of their 25th anniversary, the band will be releasing multiple new and expanded versions of the English girl group's iconic Spiceworld album on Nov. 4.

"The Spiceworld era was such a fun time for us," said the Spice Girls in a press statement. "We'd just had a number one album with Spice, we were traveling all over the world and meeting our amazing fans, we released our second album AND we had our very own movie! Who would've thought it? It's crazy to think that 25 years have passed."

Meanwhile, Chisholm's new memoir — where she goes into detail about the ups and downs of her life as a Spice Girl — is out now.