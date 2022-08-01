Girl Power! Mel C and Geri Halliwell Horner Spice Up to Watch England Win Women's Euro 2022

Mel C and Geri Halliwell Horner celebrated England’s victory over Germany in the 2022 UEFA European Women's Football Championship on Sunday

Friendship never ends!

Melanie "Mel C" Chisholm reunited with her Spice Girls bandmate Geri Halliwell Horner to watch England take on Germany in the 2022 UEFA European Women's Football Championship final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

Following the soccer match, Chisholm (a.k.a. Sporty Spice) posted a series of photos and videos to Instagram of herself and Halliwell Horner (a.k.a. Ginger Spice) cheering England on from the stands. She also shared a photo of the pair excitedly posing together after England's victory over Germany.

"@lionesses Heroes, one and all!! How incredible to watch a group of young women come together, have each others backs, change peoples perceptions and touch the hearts of the whole country," Chisholm, 48, captioned the post. "You have inspiried [sic] a generation of young women to lace up their boots and take on the boys!"

Melanie C instagram stories Credit: Melanie C/instagram

She continued, "What a joy to watch this iconic moment with my fellow Spice Girl @therealgerihalliwell , We're beyond proud. #eurochamps #girlpower #footballcamehome #thegirlssortedit."

On Monday, Chisholm posted a cute photo on her Instagram Story of herself sitting alongside Halliwell Horner, 49, in the stands, writing, "Who else is still buzzing from yesterday's match?!"

Halliwell Horner also shared a few photos from the match on her Instagram page. In one snap, she celebrated England's victory with a smiling portrait of her and her bandmate.

"Yay congratulations! @lionesses ! 🦁🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 so proud of you 👏🏻," she captioned the picture of the team 2-1 victory over Germany in the finals.

Earlier in the day, she posted a selfie of the pair, writing, "At the final! @lionesses !"

Last year, Chisholm opened up about another possible Spice Girls reunion tour during an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

She assured fans that she is "constantly" in communication with Halliwell Horner, Melanie Brown and Emma Bunton about getting the group back together.

"I really hope so," Chisholm told guest host Howie Mandel. "We're talking about it. We are talking about it constantly. It was always the plan. We did these amazing stadium shows in the U.K. islands two years ago. It was the best thing we've ever done. The creativity was so incredible. We had the best time."

"But we've got to come back. Because we love the U.S. Our fans here are amazing," she added.

Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton, Melanie Brown, Geri Halliwell, and Melanie Chisholm of the Spice Girls Spice Girls | Credit: Ron Galella/Getty

Chisholm previously told PEOPLE another tour "has to happen" after the success of their 13-date U.K. tour in 2019, and she's even hoping to get Victoria Beckham (a.k.a. Posh Spice) onboard this time.

"At the moment, it's only the four of us. We're working on Victoria. She might be sucked into the idea at some point," she said on PEOPLE (the TV Show!) in October 2021.