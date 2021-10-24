Mel C and Chris Martin Surprise Fans with Performance of Spice Girls Hit '2 Become 1'

The Spice Girls star told fans that the We Can Survive concert performance was a last-minute proposal by the Coldplay frontman

Chris Martin of Coldplay and Melanie C perform onstage during the 8th annual "We Can Survive" concert hosted by Audacy at Hollywood Bowl on October 23, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Talk about a sweet surprise!

On Saturday, Spice Girls star Melanie "Mel C" Chisholm, aka Sporty Spice, delighted concertgoers at the 8th Annual We Can Survive concert at the Hollywood Bowl, when she joined Chris Martin onstage for a rendition of the girl group's song "2 Become 1."

Prior to the moment, Martin, 44, teased fans, revealing one of Coldplay's dreams was to perform with a member of the Spice Girls. After he instructed fans to put that particular wish into the universe, Chisholm, 47, walked out seconds later to cheers from the audience. The pair then wowed the crowd with their duet of the '90s hit.

On Sunday, Chisholm told her Instagram followers that the performance was a last-minute proposal from Martin.

"🤩What a fantastic, unexpected night!" she wrote. "😜 I gave Chris a text to tell him we would be coming to his @imlistening @audacy #wecansurvivegig, at the @HollywoodBowl and the next thing I know, he's on FaceTime while I'm in the nail salon, asking me to come up on stage with him!"

She continued, "😍 Well, what could I say to an offer like that! Thank you @coldplay for such an amazing night and experience. Hopefully I can get back to @hollywoodbowl soon with three (maybe four!) certain ladies for company!"

Chisholm also gave fans a behind-the-scenes sneak peek at their flawless acoustic rehearsal in the dressing room.

Last week, Chisholm was eliminated from season 30 of Dancing With the Stars, however, the singer opened up to PEOPLE (the TV Show) about going back on tour with the Spice Girls — this time, with Victoria Beckham, aka Posh Spice, onboard.

"At the moment, it's only the four of us," she explained. "We're working on Victoria. She might be sucked into the idea at some point."

The Spice Girls, comprised of Chisholm, Beckham Melanie "Mel B" Brown, Emma Bunton and Geri Halliwell, last hit the stage together on their 2019 reunion tour — but the fashion designer, 47, did not join.

"This has to happen," Chisholm also told Entertainment Tonight. "We talk about it constantly. We did the shows in 2019, the plan was to continue on. Of course, the world has been in such turmoil, but the plan beyond this is to get out there when it's safe, when we can do it. What's tough is there are so many artists that want to get out there, and there are only so many venues, so we're all kind of queuing up going, 'I want to! I want to!'"

Chisholm's revelation comes ahead of the Oct. 29 release of the Spice 25, a deluxe edition of the girl group's debut album in honor of their 25th anniversary.