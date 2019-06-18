Mel B Says She’s ‘Upset’ Victoria Beckham Didn’t Go to Any Spice Girls Reunion Concerts

Friendship never ends, but that doesn’t mean friends can’t still disappoint one another.

Melanie “Mel B” Brown has admitted that while there are no hard feelings, Victoria Beckham’s decision not to participate in the Spice Girls’ limited reunion tour did sting her a bit.

“I expected her to come and just say hi at least. Not even on stage, just as an audience member supporting,” Brown, aka Scary Spice, said on ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

“Do I look like I know [why she didn’t]? I don’t know. I’m sure she has her reasons for not,” she continued. “I’ve already said, ‘Yeah, I’m upset.’ I still am a little bit. But it is what it is and us girls, we all support each other no matter what. But yeah, it is disappointing.”

Brown, 44, then clarified that despite the let-down, there was no feud between her, Beckham, 45, Emma Bunton, 43, aka Baby Spice, Geri Halliwell, 46, aka Ginger Spice, and Melanie “Mel C” Chisholm, 45, aka Sporty Spice.

“No [it’s not a rift]. We’re all adults, we all have to respectfully get on with whatever,” she said. “But it is a bit disappointing, let’s put it that way.”

The foursome wrapped their 13-date Spice World – 2019 Tour this weekend with three sold-out shows at London’s Wembley stadium, the last of which featured a visit from self-proclaimed Spice Girls superfan, Adele.

Beckham was not in attendance, instead the fashion designer accompanied her husband, David Beckham, to the Seville, Spain for the wedding of soccer player Sergio Ramos on Saturday.

The former Spice Girls member previously wished her former bandmates well in an Instagram post just before their first show in Dublin on May 24.

“Good luck to the girls today as they start their tour! x VB,” she wrote, adding the hashtags, “Spice Girls” and “Friendship Never Ends.”

Chisholm replied, “Thanks honey! We’ll miss you ✌🏼 #friendshipneverends ❤️”

Beckham announced she would not be joining the Spice Girls on tour in November in a statement that celebrated the upcoming shows.

“Being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life and I wish my girls so much love and fun as they go back on tour,” the statement read. “I know they will put on an amazing show and the fantastic fans past and present are going to have a wonderful time!”

Chisholm, meanwhile, said during an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show at the time that the group “never actually asked” Beckham if she wanted to go on tour because they “just presumed” she wouldn’t.

The mom of four later explained that she wanted to instead focus on her fashion line – though she would feel slightly left out.

“I’m sure when they are on stage, a part of me will feel a bit left out. Because a part of me will always be a Spice Girl,” she told The Guardian in January. “[But] what I do now is my passion and a full-time job. I’m excited to see it, though.”

Chisholm, once again spoke about Beckham’s absence in March, revealing she has serious stage fright, and had to battle through it when the group last performed together at the 2012 Summer Olympics closing ceremony in London.

“I’m sure, Victoria wouldn’t mind me saying, the Olympics was hard for her,” Chisholm said on Jay Rayner’s Out to Lunch podcast. “You know, she’s moved on, her life has changed, and she just doesn’t have that love of performing. And in fact it completely petrifies her.”

She continued, “I’m sure there are many reasons. Obviously, she’s extremely busy and successful in what she’s doing. She has put her heart and soul into her business, and to step away from that, and not give it the time that she does at the moment would be difficult. But also, I’m sure, if she felt passionate about being on stage and loved it, then she’d be there.”

Beckham is, however, reportedly “very involved” with the upcoming animated film featuring the group, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The outlet reports the film is in the early stages of development at Paramount Animation, and will include new songs as well as ‘90s classics.