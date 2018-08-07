Mel B's Ex Says 'Disastrous Divorce Court' Is Over as Abuse Allegations Against Him Are Dropped

Stephen Belafonte has declared the end of his contentious divorce battle with ex-wife Melanie “Mel B” Brown.

The Spice Girl and Belafonte, both 43, have settled their divorce, according to TMZ. The outlet obtained court documents that state he will receive $5,000 a month in child support in addition to monthly $15,000 spousal support. Brown will also pay $350,000 for his attorney fees.

Additionally, all abuse allegations made against Belafonte by the America’s Got Talent judge have reportedly been dropped.

Reps for both sides have yet to respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

RELATED: Mel B and Stephen Belafonte’s 2010 Reality Show Exposes Marriage Tensions: ‘You Take My Dignity, My Self-Respect’

Mel B and Stephen Belafonte Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

On Monday, Belafonte, who shares 6-year-old daughter Madison with Brown, posted a celebratory video on Instagram following his court proceeding, even using the hashtag #imfree.

“Getting out of my horrific, disastrous divorce court right now. Once again, all allegations dismissed,” he said.

“I went through a long year-and-a-half, two years of almost being asked to give up the rights to my daughter, financial things. And you know what? I stuck with it. There was nothing but lies told about me … That means, that guess what? It’s settled, done,” Belafonte continued.

“Just keep persevering. People will lie on you, people will leave you. Things will crash down on your life, but you know what? At the end of the day, you just got to believe in the truth and when all that happens, boom! Just like today baby,” he concluded his video.

RELATED: Forced Threesomes and Injury Coverups: The Biggest Bombshell Allegations from Mel B’s Restraining Order Against Her Ex

Belafonte also clapped back in the comments section of his post after a fan questioned his request for spousal support.

“When I met Melanie she didn’t have any money we built all of our stuff together from the ground up that’s why we did not have a prenup I was married for 10 years and her business partner for all of those years as we created everything together,” he responded. “Under the law you understand what that is don’t you if you were married you are entitled whether male or female to receive some of the fruits of your labor for a limited period of time!”

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Brown shared the Maya Angelou poem “Still I Rise” on Instagram, as well as a video that appears to show her celebrating in a courtroom.

After 10 years of marriage, Brown — who is also mom to daughters Angel Iris, 11, and Phoenix Chi, 19 — and Belafonte finalized their divorce in December 2017. The legal separation came nine months after she filed for divorce that March.

In October 2017, the exes, who share custody of Madison, reached an agreement on the domestic violence portion of their divorce with Brown agreeing to drop the request for a temporary restraining order she had filed in April against Belafonte.