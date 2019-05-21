Mel B Speaks Out After Temporarily Going Blind in One Eye: 'I Was in a Lot of Pain and Scared'

Melanie “Mel B” Brown is speaking out about her health scare.

Brown, 43, went to the hospital on Friday, complaining of being blinded in her right eye. A rep for the Spice Girls told PEOPLE that the singer was diagnosed with iritis and uveitis, a form of eye inflammation.

In a Tuesday Instagram post, Brown thanked her followers for their support and explained her diagnosis.

“Thank you so much for all the lovely support and messages I’ve had about my eye,” she began. “Just so you know the real truth. I had an awful experience last week when I went blind in my right eye and my left eye went blurry.”

“I was actually in a lot of pain and very very scared but thanks to the incredible eye specialists in A&E at London’s Moorfields Hospital and after at Luton and Dunstable University Hospital I was diagnosed by [an] eye specialist with severe IRITIS in my right eye and UVEITIS in my left eye,” she revealed.

Brown continued: “I’m taking multiple prescription heavy duty eye drops and other medication the dr gave me that I have to take every day to keep the inflammation under control. Also I’m being so well looked after by Team Spice special thanks to our paramedics too!!”

Brown then turned to her fans to ask for help finding a “very cool” eye patch suitable for Scary Spice.

“I’m still dealing with it and will be [for] the next 3/4 months to fully get it under control but I’m no longer worried that my condition will get worse,” she wrote. “My only problem now is I have to find a very cool Scary eye patch. Does anyone — apart from Madonna — know where I can get one?”

After being treated, the singer returned to rehearsals for the upcoming Spice Girls tour, The Sun reports.

A source close to Brown told PEOPLE that rehearsals for the tour, which kicks off on Friday, are going smoothly.

“They just had the friends and family show and it went well; her youngest daughter came out. She’s very involved with the tour and she’s excited about it. All is going well,” the insider said.

On Sunday, while preparing for the “dress run” of their show, Brown posted a glamorous behind-the-scenes clip of her bedazzled animal-print nails.

“Getting glam ready for “spice girls” dress run yipppeeee,” she wrote.

Tagging her fellow bandmates Melanie “Mel C” Chisholm, Geri Halliwell Horner and Emma Bunton, she added, “it’s show time.”

The four women, who are hitting the road without fellow bandmate Victoria Beckham, have put on a united front throughout the rehearsal process despite a little drama.

Shortly after Brown claimed that she and Halliwell Horner slept together back in the day — claims which Halliwell Horner went on to deny — the pair seemed to put the incident behind them.

In a handful of clips and photos shared on the group’s official Twitter page last month, the pair were seen enjoying each other’s company alongside their fellow groupmates.