Melanie “Mel B” Brown is clearing the air on reports that she is heading to rehab.

On a new episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Brown, 43, opened up about seeking treatment to guest host Lea Michele, 31.

“Well, it kind of got a little bit skewed with. Let’s put it that way,” Brown said of initial reports that she is seeking treatment for alcohol and sex addiction. “Now, I’ve been in therapy since my father got diagnosed with cancer nine years ago.”

The America’s Got Talent judge went on to say she has PTSD but refuted that she is an alcoholic and a sex addict.

“My therapy changed a little bit because I was in a very intense relationship, which you can all read about in my book,” she said of her unreleased memoir, Brutally Honest, due in November. “I do address a lot of those issues. But no, I’m not an alcoholic; no, I’m not a sex addict.”

Brown added: “You know, I was with the same person for 10 years, and that was quite a turmoil, very intense. That’s all I can say about it. I’d like to say a lot more, but on this show, let’s keep it PC. But … I did kind of have to ease my pain. I suffer a lot from PTSD”

Over the weekend, Brown told The Sun that she is planning to seek treatment and that she is “fully aware I have been at a crisis point.” At the time, her friend Rusty Updegraff told the outlet that she is “sex-crazed” — sleeping with as many as three men in a day — and abuses alcohol.

Her friend Gary Madatyan slammed the reports of sex and alcohol addiction on Monday, telling PEOPLE exclusively: “Yes, she has some issues she’s working on, but it’s emotional issues stemming from everything she’s been through with her divorce.”