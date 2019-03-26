Mel B Rolls Back Claim She Had Sex with Geri Halliwell: 'I Just Admitted We Had a Little' Thing

Melanie “Mel B” Brown is walking back on her recent claim that years ago she had sex with her Spice Girls bandmate Geri Halliwell.

The singer and America’s Got Talent judge, 43, made the claim during a taping of Piers Morgan’s upcoming Life Stories series — a clip of which was released by Good Morning Britain on Monday morning.

In the preview, Morgan grills Brown about the longstanding rumors that the pair had a romantic relationship. “You were coming here to be brutally honest,” he said, quoting the title of Brown’s book. “Did or didn’t you sleep with Geri Halliwell? Did you sleep with her?’

“Yeah, we all slept in a bed together, but not like that,” Brown said, before eventually nodding her head yes — and adding that Halliwell, who’s married to motorsport racer Christian Horner was “going to hate me for this.”

But during a Tuesday interview on British radio show 2Day FM Breakfast with Grant, Ed & Ash, the singer said she “didn’t actually really admit anything.”

“I just admitted we had a little bit of a thing back in the day at one time. And that’s it,” she said.

“It wasn’t a big deal. We’ve known each other for 20+ years. It was just one of those things that happened one night,” Brown continued, adding that she “didn’t go into detail about it at all” during the interview.

“If you actually read my transcript, I just said it was like a little thing and we giggled about it the next day and that’s that,” she continued. “It’s the press [who] have taken it onto a whole new level.”

Brown went on to share she’d spoken with Halliwell, 46, twice since the interview — and there were no hard feelings.

“I said look, I admitted on Piers that we had a little bit of a thing but don’t worry about it,” she said. “We had a long conversation. She texted me the night of and then we just spoke at length today, amongst other things because we’re getting ready for tour.”

After the GMB clip was released, a source familiar with the situation denied Brown’s claim, telling PEOPLE, “nothing actually happened.”

“This was a classic case of Mel B being Mel B, she got carried away and Piers was clearly egging her on,” the source added.

Reps for Halliwell, 46, and Brown had no comment to PEOPLE, but another Spice Girl — Melanie “Mel C” Chisholm — was in Morgan’s audience for the taping and said she was unaware of any affair between Brown and Halliwell.

“I don’t know anything,” she says. “I don’t. This is all new to me.”

Brown’s claim comes weeks before she and Halliwell are set to embark on a new U.K. stadium tour.

The Brit Pop legends announced the limited stadium tour back in November 2018 with an elaborate video reveal shared to the Spice Girls’ Twitter account, in which the ladies staged a global television takeover. It’ll mark the first time the group has reunited since their high-profile turn during the closing of the Olympic Games in London in 2012.

Both Brown and Halliwell will be joined on the road by fellow Spice Girls Chisholm, 45, and Emma Bunton, 43.

The world-famous quintet will be a foursome this time around, though. Missing in action is Victoria Beckham, who is unable to participate due to other business commitments, including her fashion line.