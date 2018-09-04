Mel B Agrees to Undergo Random Drug and Alcohol Testing in Custody Battle Against Ex-Husband

Melanie “Mel B” Brown has agreed to undergo random drug and alcohol testing as part of her custody battle with ex-husband Stephen Belafonte.

On Tuesday, Judge Mark Juhas ordered Brown, 43, to undergo random drug and alcohol testing for four months, according to multiple outlets, which also reported that neither Brown nor Belafonte can take drugs or drink alcohol eight hours before they have custody of their 7-year-old daughter Madison.

Judge Juhas also ordered Madison to remain with Belafonte until Thursday.

On Aug. 31, Brown denied allegations that alcohol abuse made her a danger to her children, including daughters Angel Iris, 11, and Phoenix Chi, 19.

In court documents obtained by The Blast, Brown responded to the claims made by her kids’ former caretaker, Russell Updegraff. The former Spice Girl denied being a “sex addict,” “raging alcoholic” and taking illicit drugs, according to her declaration, which also stated that she is “willing to submit to random alcohol and drug testing for a finite period of time.”

Recently, Brown cleared the air regarding reports that she is seeking treatment for alcohol and sex addiction.

“Well, it kind of got a little bit skewed with. Let’s put it that way,” Brown said on an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “Now, I’ve been in therapy since my father got diagnosed with cancer nine years ago.”

The America’s Got Talent judge went on to say she has PTSD but refuted that she is an alcoholic and a sex addict.

“My therapy changed a little bit because I was in a very intense relationship, which you can all read about in my book,” she said of her unreleased memoir, Brutally Honest, due in November. “I do address a lot of those issues. But no, I’m not an alcoholic; no, I’m not a sex addict.”

Earlier this month, Belafonte declared the end of the pair’s contentious divorce battle.

He and Brown settled their divorce and all abuse allegations made against Belafonte by the singer were dropped, according to TMZ, which also reported that Belafonte would receive $5,000 a month in child support in addition to monthly spousal support totaling $15,000.

After 10 years of marriage, Brown and Belafonte finalized their divorce in December 2017. The legal separation came nine months after she filed for divorce that March.

Also in October 2017, the exes reached an agreement on the domestic violence portion of their divorce with Brown agreeing to drop the request for a temporary restraining order she had filed in April against Belafonte.