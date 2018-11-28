Melanie “Mel B” Brown has turned a painful piece of her past into a gruesome keepsake.

A year after the singer, 43, revealed that she had removed a tattoo of her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte‘s name from her ribs, Brown admitted that she has kept the surgically-removed skin and she stores it in a jar above her wardrobe.

“I’ve saved it in a jar, which sounds a bit strange, I know,” she said during an appearance on the British talk show Loose Women, as reported by Metro UK. “It’s at the top of my wardrobe. Nobody can see it, but I know it’s there and it’s off my body.”

Brown went on to explain that while she wanted the tattoo tribute off her body, she did not want to endure the usual laser removal sessions.

“I just thought I can’t go through the pain of getting it lasered so I convinced a doctor to cut it off my body,” she admitted of the ink that read ‘Stephen, till death do us part you own my heart.’

“It sounds horrific, but what I went through was so horrific,” the Spice Girl added referring to her bitter divorce and troubled relationship.

“A lot of my surgery was to do with getting out of my abusive relationship,” she said, as reported by Metro UK. “It was almost like a cleanse. I just wanted to feel fresh and new again and untouched by that person.”

Added the singer: “It’s like if you’re a rape victim the first thing you want to do is get in a bath and wash everything off you. I didn’t want to have any remnants of him on me.”

Brown recently settled her ugly divorce with Belafonte, 43, who she accused of abuse. Belafonte denied the allegations made against him by the singer.

While on the British talk show, Brown also opened up about her relationship and the impact it had on her relationship with her late father, Martin.

“I’m one of the lucky ones,” the Spice Girls alum said. “It took the passing of my father to give me the strength to go, ‘Okay, my dad’s now dead, and now I have to have the strength to carry on in a positive way and stop living in this lie and pretending nothing’s happening and it’s all a facade.’ I wanted for it to just stop,” she continued. “I wanted to have one night where I could just go to sleep peacefully and safely.”

“When you’ve given your power to somebody and they just really badly abuse it — and your trust and your honesty and respect — that takes so long to gain that confidence back,” Brown added.

The America’s Got Talent judge then explained that she eventually decided to confide in her father about the future of her marriage, and she couldn’t have been happier afterward.

“I whispered in his ear … ‘When you take your last breath, I’m going to go and divorce a monster,’ and then he looked at me and took his last breath,” she recalled. “I knew that I had to land and go straight to work from the plane … When I landed, I was so happy.”