Melanie “Mel B” Brown knows how to make a point.

The America’s Got Talent judge, 43, dressed up as her former Spice Girls bandmate Victoria Beckham for Halloween — and seemed to throw serious shade at the fashion designer, 44, for allegedly holding up a reunion tour.

At Heidi Klum‘s 19th Annual Halloween Party at Lavo in New York City, Brown wore a cut-out of Beckham’s face and a black mini dress — and most tellingly, she carried an ax that bore the words “No I am not going on tour.”

Meanwhile, her pal Gary Madatyan channeled Beckham’s husband David in a soccer jersey and hoisted a sign that read “Please Please Please Do It for the Spice Fans Bitch.”

“wow wow wow what an amazing Halloween party right now,” Brown wrote on Instagram. “me and @gary_90210 never laughed soooo much.”

Gary Madatyan Gary Madatyan/Instagram

In February, TMZ reported that the Spice Girls were in the “rough planning” stage of a 2018 reunion tour after meeting with ex-manager Simon Fuller in London.

Later that month, Beckham shut the rumors of a tour down. “I’m not going on tour. The girls aren’t going on tour,” she told British Vogue.

She had kind words for the other Spice Girls. “It was so great to see the girls. We had such a fun lunch. It was really, really, really lovely. I still speak to them all individually, but for us all to get together was really lovely,” Beckham added.

“We were just bouncing ideas around. Brainstorming,” she explained. “But [fashion] is what I do.”

In March, Brown suggested that a reunion could still be in the works. “I can’t say anything, but you definitely will see us, all five, back together this year,” she told reporters at the America’s Got Talent red carpet. “And not just in Geri’s front room!”

Melanie Brown and Victoria Beckham in 1996 Dave Hogan/Getty

In September, Brown said on The Late Late Show with James Corden that Beckham was the only Spice Girl who was not definite about a tour.

“We’re going to be going on tour,” she revealed. “We’ll see about [Beckham]. Those [other] four are definitely gonna be going on tour. She may join us for a few.”