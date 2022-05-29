Emma Bunton, Melanie C, Geri Halliwell, and Victoria Beckham each shared messages of love to Mel B for her 47th birthday on Sunday

Mel B Gets Birthday Love from All the Other Spice Girls as She Turns 47: 'It's Good to Celebrate'

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 10: Mel B attends the MEN Pride of Manchester Awards 2022 at Kimpton Clocktower Hotel on May 10, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Happy Birthday, Mel B!

On Sunday, the singer celebrated her 47th birthday with some self love and a bunch of messages from her fellow Spice Girls.

"Thank you for all your birthday wishes guys I've loved them dearly," Mel wrote in the caption of her Instagram selfie.

"I don't really like my birthday day as my dad's birthday was Yesterday God rest his soul," she continued. "I miss him beyond words could ever say always but it's good to celebrate the day you're born no matter what's going on. So hey happy birthday to me, you today if it's your birthday too."

Her The Circle costar Emma Bunton posted a couple of throwback pictures of Mel and herself, writing, "I get to call this strong, funny gorgeous woman one of my besties. How lucky am I. Love you darling, have the best day.💕💕💕."

Victoria Beckham also shared a picture of herself hugging Mel on her Instagram Story with the caption, "Happy Birthday @officialmelb Kisses! Xx."

Meanwhile, Mel C shared pictures with the birthday girl while the two were at work, both onstage and backstage.

"Happy Birthday Melanie! Hope you're having an amazing day," she wrote. "I can't wait to share the stage again with you ❤️✌🏼🥰 love ya xxx."

Geri Halliwell also posted an old picture of herself with Mel along with a sweet note.

"Happy Birthday !@officialmelb love you so much," the message read. "Hope you have a amazing day ! ⭐️🔥😘."

Earlier this month, Mel B was honored by Prince William during a ceremony at Buckingham Palace collecting her MBE (The Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) for services to charitable causes and vulnerable women.

She became a patron of the charity Women's Aid in 2018 after leaving an abusive relationship.

Mel, who wore a red dress designed by Beckham, dedicated her MBE to all women dealing with domestic violence.

"I never thought I would be here getting this MBE for the work I've been doing," she said. "It's amazing to have but it's not just for me — it's for all those other women."