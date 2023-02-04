Meghan Trainor Reveals the Song She Wishes She Never Gave Away — Hint: It Went to a Girl Group

The song earned the group their first top 40 Billboard Hot 100 entry in the U.S.

By
Published on February 4, 2023 07:05 PM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 25: Meghan Trainor attends the LEGO Dots Pop-Up Experience at The Grove on August 25, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)
Photo: Unique Nicole/Getty

Meghan Trainor has written hits for several other musicians, but it turns out there's only one she wishes she would've kept for herself.

The "Made You Look Singer," 29, revealed in an interview with PopCrush published Tuesday that the one song she wrote that she regrets giving away is "Sledgehammer" — made famous by former girl group Fifth Harmony.

When asked which of her compositions she'd like to reclaim, Trainor answered by busting out the first line of the tune: "If you could take my pulse right now."

"'Sledgehammer' by Fifth Harmony is such a great one," she clarified.

INGLEWOOD, CA - MARCH 28: (L-R) Recording artists Ally Brooke Hernandez, Dinah Jane Hansen, Normani Kordei of Fifth Harmony, singer Meghan Trainor and Camila Cabello and Lauren Jauregui of Fifth Harmony attend Nickelodeon's 28th Annual Kids' Choice Awards held at The Forum on March 28, 2015 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/KCA2015/Getty Images)
Christopher Polk/KCA2015/Getty

"Sledgehammer" is the second single from the group's debut album, Reflection. Trainor shares writing credits on it with Jonas Jeberg and Sean Douglas.

The song earned Fifth Harmony their first top 40 Billboard Hot 100 entry in the U.S., and it was eventually certified platinum.

Apparently, "Sledgehammer" is not only simply a banger, but also holds sentimental value for Trainor.

RELATED VIDEO: Meghan Trainor Pregnant, Expecting Second Baby with Husband Daryl Sabara: 'I'm Crushing It'

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

She told PopCrush that she believes writing the song for Fifth Harmony was the first time she "really impressed" her husband, actor Daryl Sabara, since it was the Spy Kids star's love for the girl group that solidified to Trainor that they were "soulmates."

The pop star is expecting her second baby with Sabara, 30, she confirmed to PEOPLE on Monday.

"What a blessing," Trainor told PEOPLE exclusively. "I'm just so grateful I can get pregnant. And I'm like, 'I'm crushing it. This is amazing. This is my dreams.' I'm halfway there — I want four kids!"

Trainor and Sabara are already parents to son Riley, whom they welcomed in February 2021.

Related Articles
Meghan Trainor baby announcement
Meghan Trainor Pregnant, Expecting Second Baby with Husband Daryl Sabara: 'I'm Crushing It'
Meghan Trainor
Pregnant Meghan Trainor Shares the Moment She Found Out She Was Expecting Her Second Baby
Meghan Trainor baby announcement
Meghan Trainor Thought She Was on Her Period Before Confirming Pregnancy: 'That Was Me Implanting'
Daryl Sabara and singer Meghan Trainor arrive at the premiere of STX Films' 'I Feel Pretty' at Westwood Village Theatre on April 17, 2018 in Westwood, California
Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara's Relationship Timeline
RAYE on the Success of 'Escapism' and Releasing Her Debut Album After Years in Record Label Limbo
RAYE on the Success of 'Escapism' and Hoping Listeners Find 'Solace' in Her Vulnerable New Album
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 25: Meghan Trainor attends the LEGO Dots Pop-Up Experience at The Grove on August 25, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)
Meghan Trainor Says Her Goal for Next Year Is to Be Pregnant Again: 'Trying to Make 4 Children'
Meghan Trainor on Dropping New Album
Meghan Trainor on Dropping Album Same Day as Taylor Swift, Carly Rae Jepsen: 'A Good Day for Pop'
jessica simpson
Jessica Simpson Reveals How a 'Massive Movie Star' Tried to Seduce Her: 'I Thought I Would Never Share It!'
Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' film premiere, London, UK - 18 Dec 2019
Who's Due Next? Celebs Who Are Expecting
Meghan Trainor Explains Viral Photos at Sex Shop with Husband Daryl Sabara: 'Not What You Think
Meghan Trainor Explains Viral Photos at Sex Shop with Husband Daryl Sabara: 'Not What You Think'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 25: Meghan Trainor attends the LEGO Dots Pop-Up Experience at The Grove on August 25, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)
Meghan Trainor Says She Lost 60 Lbs. After Being in a 'Dark Place' Due to Her C-Section Scar
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 25: Meghan Trainor attends the LEGO Dots Pop-Up Experience at The Grove on August 25, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)
Meghan Trainor Says Her Work Is 'Elevated' Now, Compared to Her Musical Debut from Years Ago
Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz attend the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz's Relationship Timeline
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Relationship Timeline
hilary duff
Hilary Duff, Ashley Tisdale and Meghan Trainor Enjoy Mom Weekend Getaway: 'So Grateful'
Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas attend the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA.
Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas' Relationship Timeline