The singer’s husband, Daryl Sabara, also makes a cameo appearance in a video for the song off her Christmas album

Meghan Trainor's Baby Boy Riley Is Adorable in Polar Bear PJs in Her 'My Kind of Present' Video

Meghan Trainor has a couple of cute costars in her new music video.

In "My Kind of Present," a song from her holiday album A Very Trainor Christmas, the singer, 27, reads to her baby boy Riley, who was born in February.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Riley's father, Trainor's husband Daryl Sabara, also shows up in the video, playing with his kind of present — a Sony PlayStation — while his wife decorates a white Christmas tree.

Sabara, 29, also has a role in the twist ending of the video, which features three backup singers, some very glam get-ups on Trainor, countless beautifully wrapped gifts and even more shining bows (counting the ones she wears and has put on her tree).

As the video ends, the camera zooms in on the book Trainor is reading to her son, revealing its title, Rileys Book, and a card that indicates it's a gift from Sabara to his wife and their child.

Married since 2018, the couple have an anniversary coming up right before Christmas on her birthday, Dec. 22.

That might mean an extra-long holiday season shopping list for Sabara (... unless he takes the message of "My Kind of Present" to heart).

'The Four: Battle for Stardom' TV show premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 08 Feb 2018 Credit: John Salangsang/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

"You and me for the holiday, Sittin' by the fire, caroling, Don't buy me anything, Just put your hands all over me," she sings in the song.

Presents or not, Trainor and Sabara are set to have a magical Christmastime for the first time as parents.

"I'm happiest nowadays when I'm putting my baby to sleep with my husband because we do it together every night. We look at each other like, 'We made the best baby,' " she told PEOPLE in September. "We got so blessed."