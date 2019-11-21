Meghan Trainor Shares Hilarious Videos After Having All of Her Wisdom Teeth Removed

Meghan Trainor is the latest celebrity to share their hilarious post-wisdom teeth removal antics.

The “All About That Bass” singer, 25, shared a several videos of herself after getting her wisdom teeth out, explaining on Instagram that she had originally planned on only having one tooth removed — but her doctor said that “they all had to go.”

“I was initially going to just take one wisdom tooth out. The dentist said they all had to go,” Trainor wrote in the caption of her post. “Wasn’t emotionally or mentally prepared but sure got some great content 😩😭😂.”

And great content it is, indeed.

One video was filmed as a message for her manager, Tommy Bruce — “who literally has my whole heart,” Trainor added in her caption.

“Is this for Tommy?” Trainor asks in the video, with cotton in her mouth and a wrap around her head.

“I love you so much,” she continued emotionally, adding, “I, like, can’t cry, because it hurts, but I love you so much.”

Other videos shared by Trainor include footage from the car ride home, in which the star tries to sing along to her song “Working On It” featuring Sasha Sloan and Lennon Stella. In another, the singer appears to be sleeping before zooming in on a fellow passenger in the back seat and then seeming to say “I regret.”

On her TikTok, Trainor posted a video of herself dancing to “Purple Hat” by Sofi Tukker — but revealed to her fans that she didn’t have any memory of creating it.

“Guys, I don’t remember filming that TikTok at all,” Trainor said on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday. “But I’m obsessed with that song, and Sofi Tukker did a duet and I’m freaking out! I love you, I love ‘Purple Hat’!”

The singer then showed off the duo’s TikTok on her Instagram Stories, showing the German-American pair imitating Trainor’s original.

Trainor’s wisdom teeth procedure isn’t her first surgery.

The “Dear Future Husband” underwent surgery for a severely hemorrhaged vocal cord in 2015, causing her to have to cancel her tour at the time, and then had another vocal cord procedure in 2017.

Last year, Trainor opened up to PEOPLE about some lifestyle changes she’s made since the surgeries, saying that she stopped drinking alcohol and started exercising more often.

“It really shocks you and puts you in place. I stopped drinking — I know it hurts your cords. I don’t ever smoke anything, I drink a lot of water and I started eating healthier and working out more,” the Grammy winner said. “Now mentally and physically, it’s proven to work, so I’m gonna keep doing that.”