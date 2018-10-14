Meghan Trainor Says She's Inviting Guests to Her Wedding Over Text: 'Who Checks Their Mail?'

Meghan Trainor is preparing for her nuptials in a modern way.

The “Dear Future Husband” singer, 24, said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday that she is inviting people to her wedding to Daryl Sabara, 26, via text message.

“My problem is I’m not sending out invites ’cause ugh,” Trainor noted. “Like, no. I’m texting people. I keep accidentally hanging out with friends and being like, ‘Yo, you wanna see me get married?’ And then I invite them, and I’m like, ‘Oh no, why did I invite these people?’ You know?”

There is one invite that she does not regret extending. After explaining her philosophy to Fallon, she added, “But if you want to go, you can come, too. I’ll text you.”

The host asked, “You’re not going to send one of those fake envelope things, where you click the envelope?”

“That’s a lot. That’s a lot of work to do,” Trainor, who said that she is getting married in the wintertime “so I don’t sweat,” replied.

“I’m tired. I don’t want to pick out a card,” she added. “What if they don’t get it in the mail? Who checks their mail? They always check their texts.”

When Fallon clarified that he was talking about email invitations, Trainor responded, “What if it goes to junk mail? You know what I’m saying? It’s not a guarantee. Everyone reads their texts even if they don’t respond.”

Fallon was impressed. “You’re smart,” he said. “You know what’s up.”

Daryl Sabara and Meghan Trainor

In September, Trainor and the Spy Kids actor opened up to PEOPLE about their impending wedding.

“I’m so excited. Dreaming about it every night,” Sabara said. “It’s her special day, I’m just happy to be a part of it. Just excited that she said ‘Yes’ to the engagement.”

Trainor noted that she would prefer an intimate ceremony in her backyard. She commented, “That’s the whole battle. I’m like, ‘We could use a picnic table and that’s it!'”

Daryl Sabara and Meghan Trainor

Trainor said that Sabara reminds her to be positive. “Affirmation. I’m learning it. I’m not good at it, but I’m learning it,” she said. “My fiancé will catch me and say, ‘Hey, that’s really negative!’ And I’m like, ‘You’re right, I’ll switch it around.’ He makes me better, man!”