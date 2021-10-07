On Tuesday, Meghan Trainor revealed that she and husband Daryl Sabara have two toilets right next to each other in their bathroom

Meghan Trainor Wants to Clear Something Up About Her Side-by-Side Toilets Situation

Meghan Trainor is setting the record straight about her side-by-side toilets.

After sharing this week that her new home with husband Daryl Sabara has two toilets right next to each other, the "All About That Bass" singer tweeted on Wednesday that she wanted "to clear things up" about the set up.

"To clear things up…we pooped ONCE together and we laughed and said never again…but he will hang out with me if I'm 💩ing cuz WE SOULMATES," Trainor, 27, wrote. "And i legit miss him when I'm away from him. And we pee together obvi."

Trainor explained the reasoning behind the unusual bathroom feature on a recent episode of Nicole Byer's Why Won't You Date Me? podcast.

"We just got a new house, and we did construction," she said. "Nobody knows this, but in our bathroom there was one toilet. And a lot of times in the middle of the night when we're with the baby, we gotta pee at the same time. So I was like, 'Can we please have two toilets next to each other?' "

Though Trainor said her contractor initially laughed at the request, assuming it was a joke, she doubled down, and their bathroom is now home to two toilets.

"We pee at the same time a lot," she said, initially adding that they've only done double duty on No. 2 "twice."

The happy couple, who married in December 2018, welcomed their first child, son Riley, in February.

Trainor said on the podcast that she and Sabara, 29, were set up by actress Chloë Grace Moretz, and exchanged "I love yous" after dating for only six days.

