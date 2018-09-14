Meghan Trainor Dreams of Having a Small Wedding with Daryl Sabara: 'We Could Use a Picnic Table'

Pop singer Meghan Trainor and her fiancé Daryl Sabara are getting closer to their wedding day!



Trainor, 24, and Sabara, 26, who celebrated their two-year anniversary in July, told PEOPLE exclusively on Thursday night that fans should expect the couple to tie the knot this winter.

“I’m thinking winter because I am a sweaty beast,” the “Let You Be Right” singer said before hitting the stage at Pandora’s Pop Coast Hits event in Los Angeles. “I don’t want to sweat!”

Trainor, who received a billionaire record award for garnering over a billion plays on Pandora, says she’s been very involved with a lot of the ceremony planning and would prefer to have a more intimate wedding — in her backyard.

Meghan Trainor

“That’s the whole battle. I’m like, ‘We could use a picnic table and that’s it!” she says.

While Trainor is approving wedding items and updates, all Sabara says he’s doing is “saying yes.”

“I’m so excited. Dreaming about it every night,” the Spy Kids actor told PEOPLE. “It’s her special day, I’m just happy to be a part of it. Just excited that she said ‘Yes’ to the engagement.”

The bride-to-be said Sabara’s most important role is keeping her positive.

“Affirmation. I’m learning it. I’m not good at it, but I’m learning it,” she says. “My fiancé will catch me and say ‘Hey, that’s really negative!’ And I’m like, ‘You’re right, I’ll switch it around.’ He makes me better, man!”

Along with prepping for her big night, Trainor is continuing to work on her upcoming album, which is scheduled for release in early 2019. The singer had originally planned to release the album last month but pushed it back.

“I felt like I could do better so I went back in. I was so inspired by all the new music I was hearing, and it’s tough when you’re writing an album. I wrote these songs almost a year ago now,” she says. “I have a new sound. I wrote this great pop album and I’m like okay, but I want more.”

The “No Excuses” singer says some of her new music will be Caribbean-influenced, as one of her uncles is Trinidadian.

“I want to be honest with myself and do my Caribbean music and slide that in there,” she says. “I’m bringing a little spice.”

Trainor apologized for the album push, but said fans are “going to love it.”’

“I’ve never done that in my whole life and I promise it won’t happen again,” the singer adds. “It’s going to be so worth it.”