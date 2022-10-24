Watch Meghan Trainor Get Tricked into Making Video for Fan's Cousins — aka the Members of Blackpink

"IM SO JET LAGGED HAHAHAHA HOW COULD U DO THIS TO MEEEE," wrote Trainor in the TikTok video's comments section after unknowingly giving a shout-out to Jennie, Lisa, Rosé and Jisoo of Blackpink

By
Published on October 24, 2022 04:45 PM
Meghan Trainor Gets Tricked into Making Video for Fan's 'Cousins' — aka the Members of Blackpink
Meghan Trainor and Blackpink. Photo: getty (2)

Meghan Trainor was pranked by a fan!

During a recent event where the "Made You Look" singer-songwriter was signing copies of her new album Takin' It Back at a Barnes and Noble location, an attendee asked Trainor to give a shout-out to her "cousins" — before naming them as Jennie, Lisa, Rosé and Jisoo, the names of Blackpink's members.

In a clip shared to TikTok on Sunday by user @zoemevorah, Trainor was asked, "Can you just say 'hi' really quick to my cousins? They couldn't make it."

After the 28-year-old musician obliged the request, the fan provided her with names to mention: "It's Jennie, Lisa, Rosé and Jisoo."

Oblivious to the fact that the names belong to the "Pink Venom" girl group members, Trainor verbally ensured the camera was rolling before attempting to greet the so-called cousins: "Jennie, Lisa, Rosé and… Joo-soo?"

The TikTok user repeated Jisoo's name to correct Trainor, who then smiled ear-to-ear and said, "Hi! Thanks for not coming, but it's OK. I love you anyways! Yay!"

Underneath the video, posted alongside the caption "Thank you for saying hi to my cousins," Trainor left a comment — seemingly taking the joke in stride. "IM SO JET LAGGED HAHAHAHA HOW COULD U DO THIS TO MEEEE," wrote the Grammy winner. "Love u anyways."

Ahead of the Oct. 21 release of Takin' It Back, Trainor spoke to PEOPLE how different her life is now compared to when she first made it big in the music scene back in 2014. "I'm a mom now, and I've been through some more stuff," said the performer, who shares 20-month-old son Riley with husband Daryl Sabara.

"It's almost been 10 years since my first album — which Jesus," she continued with a laugh. "So I just feel like my music is elevated, and my music videos are also elevated."

To commemorate the release of her new album, Trainor teamed up with popular mobile game Candy Crush Saga to release a music video for her track "Made You Look."

"I knew for this music video that I wanted it to be bright, fun colors. That's my thing, always," Trainor tells PEOPLE. "But I wanted this to feel like [an] elevated [version of 'All About That] Bass,' more saturated."

