Meghan Trainor is all about constantly evolving as an artist.

While chatting with PEOPLE about her partnership with Candy Crush Saga tied to the release of the music video for her new song, "Made You Look," the singer-songwriter, 28, also opens up about how different she is now compared to when she first made it big in the music scene back in 2014.

"I'm a mom now, and I've been through some more stuff," she tells PEOPLE exclusively. (Trainor and husband Daryl Sabara are parents to 20-month-old son Riley.)

"It's almost been 10 years since my first album — which Jesus," she continues with a laugh. "So I just feel like my music is elevated, and my music videos are also elevated."

Adds Trainor: "Everything's just gotten better, and I just can't wait for the fans to finally have [my latest album, Takin' It Back], on Oct. 21."

Erik Lauer, Meghan Trainor behind the scenes at her Made You Look video with Candy Crush Sag

Trainor first made a name for herself in the entertainment business in 2014, when she released her smash hit "All About That Bass" in June. The track spent eight weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and has since been certified diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

The mom of one then released the song as part of her EP Title, before later releasing it on her debut major-label studio album of the same name in January 2015. Alongside "All About That Bass," Title also features singles "Lips Are Movin'", "Dear Future Husband" and "Like I'm Gonna Lose You," the last of which features John Legend.

After the success of her debut LP, Trainor released a follow-up album Thank You in 2016, and two albums in 2020 — Treat Myself and A Very Trainor Christmas. She also debuted her EP The Love Train in 2019.

Now, Trainor is gearing up for the release of her latest project, Takin' It Back. The forthcoming album features already-released singles "Bad for Me" and "Don't I Make It Look Easy."

When asked what advice she would give to her younger self all these years later, Trainor tells PEOPLE, "I'd say, 'Don't worry, baby. All your dreams are going to come true.' "

"I remember they would interview me back then and be like, 'Where do you see yourself in 10 years?' And I [would respond], 'With a husband and a baby.' And I did it. That's my dream," she adds. "But I lived all my dreams, and I'm very happy."

To commemorate the release of her new album, Trainor teamed up with popular mobile game Candy Crush Saga to release a music video for her track "Made You Look" — which will debut exclusively in-game for 24 hours beginning on Oct. 20, before it is released wide the following day..

"I knew for this music video that I wanted it to be bright, fun colors. That's my thing, always," Trainor tells PEOPLE. "But I wanted this to feel like [an] elevated [version of 'All About That] Bass,' more saturated."

"I love Candy Crush Saga ... and when we partnered up with them, we got to put candy and all this deliciousness in the music video. It really brought it to a whole new level," she adds. "They've never done this before, so I feel like an icon, a legend, a superstar ... I feel super futuristic and like a millennial."

Ryan Trainor, Meghan Trainor behind the scenes at her Made You Look video with Candy Crush Saga

Trainor will also be transformed into a "candified" character for an immersive in-game takeover, which will last from Oct. 20 to Oct. 26. "They made a whole cartoon character of me. It is so cute. I'm so stunning," she teases. "I helped design it with them, and I recorded my voice in my studio."

Trainor's Candy Crush Saga takeover will begin on Oct. 20, while her latest LP, Takin' It Back, will be released on Oct. 21.