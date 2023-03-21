Meghan Trainor Wrote 'Mother' in Response to 'Silly Men' Saying Having a Baby Would 'End Her Career'

The singer and her husband Daryl Sabara are expecting their second baby

By
Published on March 21, 2023 09:37 AM
Meghan Trainor
Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Meghan Trainor has some words for the naysayers.

In a post on Instagram on Sunday, the "Made You Look" singer, 29, borrowed a lyric from her new single "Mother" and called out her critics for "mansplaining" her career.

"I wrote this song for all the silly men in the world who have tried to tell me what kind of songs I should write, what career choices I should make, and have talked down to me like I have no idea what I'm doing," she wrote over a clip of her new song.

She added, alongside the video: "And that having a baby would end my career🤰😘 #iamyourmother #mother."

The Grammy Award-winning star is mom to 2-year-old son Riley with husband Daryl Sabara, and is currently 23 weeks pregnant with her second child.

Trainor's soon-to-debut new addition is hardly cramping her style. In addition to promoting her fifth studio album, Takin' It Back, her first book — Dear Future Mama — set to hit shelves on April 25

Earlier this month just before "Mother" dropped, the star shared an adorable video in which she wore a sparkly two-piece ensemble that exposed her midriff and accentuated her growing baby bump.

Riley also made an appearance in the video, peeking out on the side of the camera's view before he latched on to his mom's leg. "Riley is ready for #MOTHER 🤰💖 3.10 💖," Trainor captioned her post, adding the hashtags."

Daryl Sabara Meghan Trainor Valentine's Day
Daryl Sabara, Meghan Trainor and son Riley. Daryl Sabara/Instagram

For the busy mom, professional and personal accomplishments seemingly go hand-in-hand. "What a blessing," Trainor told PEOPLE exclusively in January. "I'm just so grateful I can get pregnant. And I'm like, 'I'm crushing it. This is amazing. This is my dreams.' "

She went on to note that she hopes to expand her family even more. "I'm halfway there — I want four kids!" Trainor noted.

