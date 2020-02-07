Meghan Trainor Remixes Harry Styles, Selena Gomez & T-Pain's Hits for Tonight Show Musical Challenge

Meghan Trainor is impressing fans with her genre-bending music skills.

While appearing on The Tonight Show Thursday, host Jimmy Fallon challenged the singer to play the “Musical Genre Challenge,” during which she belted out remixed versions of hit songs like Harry Styles‘ “Adore You” and “Lose You to Love Me” by Selena Gomez.

To kick off the game, the 26-year-old singer was tasked with singing Gomez’s love anthem as an EDM track. “Oh, I love this song!” Trainor exclaimed before singing the song to a house music beat.

“That was so good!” she said as she and Fallon did the robot to finish out the song.

Following her first performance, she transformed “Adore You” into a soca-styled song, a genre that Trainor said she grew up singing and listening to.

“Oh soca! You did this for me!” she said to Fallon, before explaining the genre.

“So my uncle is Trinidadian, and if you don’t know what Soca music is, if you know like Trinidad and Tobago and Carnival, that’s like what I grew up with, so I love Soca music, it’s like Calypso,” she said.

RELATED: Meghan Trainor’s Brothers Live with Her and Husband Daryl Sabara: ‘The Doors Are Soundproof!’

Trainor then sang a head-bopping rendition of Styles’ song, as Fallon danced around in the background.

Later in the show, Trainor further explained her love for soca music and revealed she played in a family soca band called “Island Fusion.”

“You are used to changing genres of music,” Fallon said to the singer.

“I was 13 years old when this started,” Trainor said of playing with her family band. “It was my uncle, who is from Trinidad, my auntie who is not from Trinidad but she is a soca queen — it’s hilarious, she’s great — and then my dad played keyboard and my little brother played bass, and then our friend was a drummer and we killed it.”

To her surprise, Fallon had a clip of a teenaged Trainor playing a gig with Island Fusion.

In the video, the artist is seen playing the keyboard and singing Pitbull’s “Give Me Everything.”

RELATED: Meghan Trainor Talks Collaborating with Nicki Minaj, Pussycat Dolls and Her Family on New Album

“She was cute did you hear how nervous she was?” Trainor laughed about her younger self.

Image zoom Hanna Hillier

Recently, the pop star dropped her first album in nearly four years, Treat Myself, which features an A-list slew of collaborators on the genre-spanning record.

“This is just my childhood dream of an album,” Trainor told PEOPLE. “It was too good to be true.”

In addition to singing with Nicki Minaj and Nicole Scherzinger of the recently reunited Pussycat Dolls, Trainor also worked with some emerging talent, including AJ Mitchell, Lennon Stella and Sasha Sloan.

And Treat Myself was also a family affair — and includes some guest vocals (and lyrics) courtesy of Trainor’s husband Daryl Sabara, 27, and her brothers Ryan, 27, and Justin, 24.