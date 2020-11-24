"5½ months pregnant with those heels 😩🤣," Meghan Trainor captioned a post about the new music video

Watch Meghan Trainor Make Her 'Super-Fan Dreams Come True' in Music Video with Earth, Wind & Fire

It's a celebration!

On Monday, Meghan Trainor debuted the music video for her Christmas single "Holidays" featuring Earth, Wind and Fire off of her holiday album A Very Trainor Christmas.

"Still crying because I can't believe this is real," the 26-year-old captioned a post announcing the new video. "Thank you @earthwindandfire for making a super-fans dreams come true! Thank you to the entire team, especially @charmladonna for making this video my favorite xmas video ever 🎄💃🎁🤰🏼."

"5½ months pregnant with those heels 😩🤣," she added. (She and Daryl Sabara are expecting a baby boy early next year.)

The video shows Trainor in several scenes in full holiday spirit from sporting ornaments on her face to wearing a winter white dress to sporting a giant red bow as she sings with the iconic group.

"Lemme hear you say, 'I'm rеady for the holiday' / Call the family up, tell em we're on our way," sings Earth, Wind & Fire.

"Tryna party 'cause we goin crazy / You can feel it, you can feel it," sings Trainor.

The "With You" singer told Kelly Clarkson on her NBC talk show earlier this fall that she'd be filming a music video with the group. (Trainor shared a clip of her appearance on social media.)

"Baby's first official music video is with @earthwindandfire coming soooooon😭🎁 HE'S ALREADY SO COOL!," Trainor wrote on Instagram and Facebook.

Also appearing on the album are Trainor's father Gary on "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas" and her cousins Jayden, Jenna, and Marcus Toney make their debut on "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer." Seth MacFarlane joins the star on "White Christmas."

"Songs featuring my family are like permanent memories that I get to replay all the time," she said in a statement. "Earth, Wind & Fire and Seth MacFarlane are two of my family's all-time favorites. We worship the ground they walk on, so to get them to feature on this album still doesn't feel real. Best Christmas present ever!”