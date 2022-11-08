Meghan Trainor on Dropping Album Same Day as Taylor Swift, Carly Rae Jepsen: 'A Good Day for Pop'

"I haven't had this much love in a long time," Meghan Trainor says of fans' reactions to her new album, Takin' It Back

By
Jeff Nelson
Jeff Nelson

Jeff Nelson is the Senior News Editor, Entertainment at PEOPLE. For nearly a decade, he has worked across the brand's entertainment verticals, reporting on breaking news and writing and editing across platforms, as well as securing A-list cover exclusives, including Barry Manilow's coming out and an at-home interview with Madonna. Jeff has appeared as an expert on Good Morning America, Extra, HLN and SiriusXM, as well as at RuPaul's DragCon as a moderator. He studied magazine journalism at Drake University, graduating with a B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 8, 2022 06:05 PM
Meghan Trainor on Dropping New Album
Meghan Trainor. Photo: Nolwen Cifuentes

Meghan Trainor feels a special kinship with her pop-star peers.

The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter released her fourth studio album, Takin' It Back on Oct. 21 — which happened to be the same day Taylor Swift and Carly Rae Jepsen released their new LPs (Midnights and The Loneliest Time, respectively).

"It was a big day — and just a good day for pop and successful women," Trainor, 28, tells PEOPLE.

All three albums debuted in the Top 20 of the Billboard 200 albums chart, and Trainor says she felt nothing but positivity from listeners.

"It's a lot of support and love out there, which is beautiful because they're not pinning us against each other or trying to make it a competing thing," Trainor says of fans' reactions. "But I listened to all the albums, all three of them, and they were spectacular. And I was like, 'Wow, what a day to be a part of this musical history.' It feels amazing. I picked up their albums at Target, and my team picked up Carly's vinyl for me. It's all really good music, and it's so cool to be up on the charts next to them, too."

Takin' It Back marks a return to Trainor's doo-wop roots, which sprouted on her 2014 breakout hit "All About That Bass." After another older song, "Title," blew up on TikTok during the pandemic, Trainor decided to revisit the throwback sound.

"I was like, 'OK, I'm listening, universe!'" says Trainor, who co-wrote every track on the album, in addition to handling all her own vocal production.

Trainor also felt a certain freedom when she began making the record.

"This time I put less pressure on myself of 'What will radio play?' and 'What do the kids want?' and blah, blah, blah," she says.

Becoming a mom to her son Riley, 20 months, with actor husband Daryl Sabara, also informed her songwriting process.

Meghan Trainor Opens Up About 'Traumatic' Experience When Newborn Son Didn't 'Wake Up for a Week'
Meghan Trainor, Daryl Sabara and son Riley. Meghan Trainor/Instagram;

"I got a new therapist at the same time I started this album, and a lot of our sessions made it to the album. She taught me so much, and I put that in my music," Trainor says of songs like "Superwoman," in which she dives into topics like balancing work and raising Riley. "I've crashed and burned before a bunch of times, resulting in panic disorder and vocal surgeries. Now with a kid, I'm more aware of it. I've got to take care of me, so I can take care of my son. But I also want to work my booty off so I can provide him with all his dreams."

Adds Trainor: "The album is a therapy session for all. I'm writing the ups and downs that we all secretly experience. That's what my friends tell me: I sing about stuff that they all secretly feel but are too shy to talk about out loud or too scared to ask for help."

Since dropping the LP, Trainor — who recently recorded an episode of Apple Fitness+'s "Time to Walk" series — has received an outpouring of love from fans, particularly on social media.

"The response has been better than ever. It's kind of reminding me of the [debut album] Title days — just so much love, especially from a whole platform like TikTok," Trainor says. "It's hard to sell a whole body of work. I haven't had this much love in a long time."

Trainor has been celebrating the success and reception of the album with Sabara and their son, who recently reached an exciting milestone of his own.

"The night before the album came out is when he started to say 'Mama,'" the Spy Kids actor says.

Adds Trainor: "He's been always saying 'Dada,' and now he finally says 'Mama," and it's the best thing ever."

As for the future, Trainor hopes to expand her family — as soon as possible, despite her busy schedule promoting Takin' It Back and judging Australian Idol.

"I'm trying to get pregnant. We've got to make Riley a buddy," she says. "I hope I get a two-for-one deal with twins!"

Related Articles
https://www.instagram.com/p/CkZFBI2yiAO/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D meghantrainor Verified My little 🦁🧡 1h
Meghan Trainor and Son Riley Dress Up as Zookeeper and Lion in Cute Photos for Halloween
Carly Rae Jepsen on New Album 'The Loneliest Time' and What Success Looks Like a Decade After 'Call Me Maybe
Carly Rae Jepsen on Looking Up to Tina Turner and Finding Success 10+ Years After 'Call Me Maybe'
Meghan Trainors son joins her at today show for album release
Meghan Trainor's Son Riley Supports Mom in Crowd at 'Today' Performance — See the Cute Clip!
Meghan Trainor Gets Tricked into Making Video for Fan's 'Cousins' — aka the Members of Blackpink
Watch Meghan Trainor Get Tricked into Making Video for Fan's Cousins — aka the Members of Blackpink
TORONTO, ONTARIO - SEPTEMBER 09: (NO COVERS) Taylor Swift attends 'In Conversation With... Taylor Swift' during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 09, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Taylor Swift Makes History as First Artist to Monopolize Top 10 of Billboard Hot 100: '10 Out of 10'
Carly rae jepsen 2022 special publicity images
Carly Rae Jepsen Recalls Kicking Glass Slipper Offstage on Opening Night of Broadway's 'Cinderella'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 25: Meghan Trainor attends the LEGO Dots Pop-Up Experience at The Grove on August 25, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)
Meghan Trainor Says Her Work Is 'Elevated' Now, Compared to Her Musical Debut from Years Ago
Meghan Trainor Opens Up About 'Traumatic' Experience When Newborn Son Didn't 'Wake Up for a Week'
Meghan Trainor Opens Up About 'Traumatic' Experience When Newborn Son Didn't 'Wake Up for a Week'
US singer Taylor Swift attends "In Conversation With... Taylor Swift" during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 09, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)
Taylor Swift Reacts to 'Midnights' Being the Most-Streamed Album in a Single Day in Spotify History
Carla Gugino, Daryl Sabara, Antonio Banderas, Alexa Vega Spy Kids 2001
Alexa PenaVega Says Her Kids 'Don't Like' 'Spy Kids', Think She 'Should Have Been Lavagirl'
Midnights Taylor Swift 2022
Taylor Swift Muses on Love, Revenge and Image on Moody Indie-Pop Masterpiece 'Midnights'
Meghan Trainor Explains Viral Photos at Sex Shop with Husband Daryl Sabara: 'Not What You Think
Meghan Trainor Explains Viral Photos at Sex Shop with Husband Daryl Sabara: 'Not What You Think'
Daryl Sabara and singer Meghan Trainor arrive at the premiere of STX Films' 'I Feel Pretty' at Westwood Village Theatre on April 17, 2018 in Westwood, California
Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara's Relationship Timeline
Midnights Taylor Swift 2022
Taylor Swift Reveals Her 'Chaotic Surprise': 7 New Songs on Special 'Midnights (3am Edition)'
Meghan Trainor
Meghan Trainor Talks Mom Guilt, Oversharing and Family Drama Behind New Single 'Bad for Me'
taylor swift, lana del rey
Taylor Swift Says She'll Be 'Grateful for Life' She Got to Work with Lana Del Rey on 'Midnights'