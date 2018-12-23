Meghan Trainor Marries Daryl Sabara in Backyard Wedding: 'I Got Way More Than I Ever Wished For'

Meghan Trainor is a married woman!

The Grammy winner wed actor Daryl Sabara on Saturday — her 25th birthday — in front of 100 close friends and family in an intimate backyard ceremony at their L.A. home, PEOPLE confirms exclusively.

“It’s the beginning of an awesome, whole new life,” says Trainor. “I got way more than I ever wished for.”

“I’m the luckiest guy in the world,” adds Spy Kids star Sabara, 26.

To walk down the aisle, the bride wore an elegant Berta gown, Badgley Mischka heels and Norman Silverman jewels. Then for the reception, where guests noshed on an assortment of comfort foods, Trainor slipped into a lace suit by Rita Vinieris and Aldo sneakers to get the party started.

As for what the newlyweds are looking forward to most in marriage?

“Just rockin’ them rings!” says Trainor, who exchanged bands with Sabara after reciting hand-written vows during the ceremony, which was coordinated by the wedding planners at Sacks Productions. “I’m really excited to say ‘hubby’ and ‘husband.'”

Indeed, “I’m no longer the ‘future hubby’ — I get to just be the hubby, which I’m excited about!” adds Sabara, alluding to Trainor’s 2015 hit single “Dear Future Husband.”

Daryl Sabara and Meghan Trainor

Trainor first met Sabara in 2014 at an L.A. house party before her rise to fame later that year. Then in 2016, their mutual friend, actress Chloë Grace Moretz, played matchmaker, setting them up. Sparks flew, and after a year of dating, Sabara proposed to Trainor in front of her family during a trip to Palm Springs in December 2017.

Trainor’s relationship with Sabara inspired her upcoming third album, Treat Myself, due in 2019.