Meghan Trainor to Headline Jeffrey Sanker's LGBTQ White Party: 'It’s a Dream Come True!'

Meghan Trainor is living out her dreams.

The star, 26, will headline Jeffrey Sanker’s 31st Annual White Party — and as always, it’s going down in Palm Springs, California.

The three-day music festival will take place from April 24 to 27. Festival guests looking to catch Trainor’s set will see her perform during T-Dance.

“YAAAAAS! I’m so excited to be headlining White Party Palm Springs!” she tells PEOPLE exclusively in a statement. “It’s my first time and it’s a dream come true! I can’t wait to dance with everyone!”

The bash not only brings musicians and entertainers together, it’s also widely considered the biggest gay dance music festival in the nation. Each year, it attracts more than 30,000 attendees from the LGBTQ+ community worldwide. Sanker has been hosting the festival for more than three decades.

Stars including Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Mary J. Blige, Jennifer Lopez and Kesha have each graced the iconic party stage in years past.

Sanker tells PEOPLE that he is enthusiastic to have Trainor join the historic list of performers at this year’s event.

“I couldn’t be more excited to have Meghan join our white party family as our headliner this year,” he says. “I know I can speak for all of us when I say, ‘We can’t wait to see what this superstar artist has in store for us.’ White Party is unlike anything else done before, an event with a global scale and incredible approach to bringing the LGBTQ+ community from around the world together for a weekend of entertainment.”

Trainor’s hit song “All About That Bass” made waves when it was released in 2014 and became diamond-certified. The Grammy winner has released eight multi-platinum singles and two platinum albums.