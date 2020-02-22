Meghan Trainor's Father in 'Stable Condition' After Being Struck by Car in Apparent Hit-and-Run Accident

Meghan Trainor‘s father was struck by a vehicle in an apparent hit-and-run accident on Friday, a rep for the singer confirms to PEOPLE.

Gary Trainor was crossing a busy street near the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles when the car hit him, according to TMZ, which was first to report the news.

Following the accident, Gary was transported to a local hospital. “He is in stable condition,” Trainor’s rep tells PEOPLE.

Information about the driver involved in the accident remains unknown.

A spokesperson for the LAPD had no comment.

As Meghan’s career continues to take off, she has credited her father — who is a musician himself — for always staying by her side.

Recently, Gary made a surprise appearance on The Voice U.K. for which his daughter serves as a judge. During his time on stage, he showed off his piano skills and performed the track “Shake Rattle and Roll” with judge Tom Jones.

In 2018, the “No Excuses” singer told Today that her father is her “guy” and she continues to be “inspired by him.”

“I look up to him all the time,” she said.

While Meghan’s father has appeared with her on several red carpets over the years, he was also her date for her first Grammy Awards in 2015.

“I’m bringing my family,” she told PEOPLE at the time. “And my dad will be sitting next to me smiling from ear to ear!”