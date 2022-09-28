Meghan Trainor Explains Viral Photos at Sex Shop with Husband Daryl Sabara: 'Not What You Think'

Trainor and Sabara were photographed leaving an erotic store after a workout in 2018, and she explained the "embarrassing" outing in a new TikTok video

By
Published on September 28, 2022 06:35 PM
Meghan Trainor. Photo: Meghan Trainor/TikTok

Meghan Trainor is speaking her truth about the viral photos of her and husband Daryl Sabara shopping for sex toys in 2018.

In a video posted to TikTok on Tuesday, the "Bad for Me" singer-songwriter revealed she and Sabara were actually shopping for a shy friend rather than themselves when they were photographed by paparazzi leaving the Romantix Adult Store in Los Angeles in January 2018. At the time, the photos were published by several outlets including The Cut.

Soundtracked by Nicki Minaj's "Super Freaky Girl" as part of an ongoing "One Thing About Me" storytelling trend on the video sharing platform, the clip sees Trainor, 28, standing in what appears to be the foyer of her house as she tells the story.

"One thing about me is that four years ago I went in a sex shop and got paparazzi'd with my husband named Daryl — the 'spy kid' Juni," said the musician, referring to Sabara as his notable character in 2001's Spy Kids, Juni Cortez. "And it was embarrassing."

Trainor then clarified their reason for shopping at the erotic store. "Not what you think... It wasn't for us. I mean, we get pretty freaky, but not, like, too much," she continued. "It was for a friend who was too, too shy to get a vibrator and lube, so I bought it for her."

When the photos first went viral, many viewers pointed out that Sabara was wearing Vibram shoes, notable for featuring separate slots for each toe — not exactly the sexiest footwear to sport during what appeared to be an intimate shopping trip.

"But the sad thing was, my husband decided to wear his feet shoes, and the paparazzi got a picture of it," added Trainor. "The world saw, and it was after a workout. We didn't look good. We kind of looked sad, and it went viral. My mother was pissed."

However, it all seemed to work out just fine. "My friend had good sex, so it was worth it in the end," she ensured fans.

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' film premiere, London, UK - 18 Dec 2019
Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara. David Fisher/Shutterstock

Trainor and Sabara — who share a 16-month-old son, Riley — also went viral last year after the "All About That Bass" performer revealed their home features a bathroom with two toilets right next to each other.

"We pee at the same time a lot," she said on an October 2021 episode of Nicole Byer's Why Won't You Date Me? podcast, initially adding that they've only done double duty on No. 2 "twice."

After sharing the news, the couple received a wave of jokes on social media, which prompted Trainor "to clear things up" about the setup in a tweet. "To clear things up…we pooped ONCE together and we laughed and said never again…but he will hang out with me if I'm 💩ing cuz WE SOULMATES," she wrote at the time. "And i legit miss him when I'm away from him. And we pee together obvi."

Trainor's upcoming album Takin' It Back, featuring her recent single "Bad for Me," drops Oct. 21.

