Meghan Trainor Drops Tracklist for A Very Trainor Christmas — and It Features Her Dad!

A Very Trainor Christmas is on the way, but its jam-packed tracklist has arrived!

On Thursday, Meghan Trainor, 26, announced the list of songs that will appear on her Oct. 30 holiday album, which include appearances from several of her family members and some big stars.

"THE TRACKLIST IS HERE!!!!" the pop star (who's expecting a baby with husband Daryl Sabara) shared on her Instagram. "I’ve been waiting to announce these INCREDIBLE features with @earthwindandfire @macfarlaneseth @garytrainor and MY COUSINS for so long 😭🎄🎁❤️ My heart is exploding with excitement! #AVeryTrainorChristmas."

Trainor's father Gary is featured on her cover of "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas." Meanwhile, her cousins Jayden, Jenna, and Marcus Toney will make their debut on "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer."

The singer further expressed her excitement for the forthcoming album in a statement: “I’m a Christmas baby, it’s always been a dream of mine to release a Christmas album and to do it with my family makes it that much better."

"Songs featuring my family are like permanent memories that I get to replay all the time," she added. "Earth, Wind & Fire and Seth MacFarlane are two of my family’s all-time favorites. We worship the ground they walk on, so to get them to feature on this album still doesn’t feel real. Best Christmas present ever!”

"🎁 on October 30th #AVeryTrainorChristmas from @meghan_trainor hits the world, featuring Earth, Wind & Fire on the song ‘Holidays!'" Earth, Wind & Fire wrote on Instagram, teasing their collab.

The complete tracklist for A Very Trainor Christmas, which drops Oct. 30, is below: