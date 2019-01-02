All the Details from Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara's 'Fairy-Tale' Wedding

On Dec. 22, Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara tied the knot in an intimate backyard bash with a few tears, lots of tunes — and a ton of dancing!

For the new issue of PEOPLE, the pop star, 25, and the actor, 26, opened up exclusively about their “dreamy” evening.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

About 100 of their closest friends and family gathered in the couple’s L.A.-area backyard for the wedding.

For the big day, the bride (with the help of her stylist Hayley Atkin) chose to wear a stunning Berta gown, complete with a dramatic veil; the groom opted for Armani.

“I didn’t want to look like a glam pop star — I just looked like a really beautiful woman that I’ve always wanted to look like since I was my uncomfortable 13-year-old self,” Trainor says of the dress, which she paired with Badgley Mischka heels and Norman Silverman jewels.

She walked down the aisle to “Marry Me,” an original song she wrote inspired by Sabara, with her dad Gary Trainor. “My father started bawling as soon as he was done handing me off to Daryl,” Trainor says. “That’s when I almost lost it — it took all of me not to cry tears of joy because I wanted to look good for the pictures!”

The personal touches continued when the pair recited vows they wrote themselves before their officiant, Trainor’s manager Tommy Bruce. Despite her expertise as a Grammy-winning songwriter, Trainor says she was “really nervous” to write vows. “I YouTubed ‘How do you write vows?'” she says. “It was really helpful!”

Once they exchanged weddings bands (titanium for him, and hers a platinum, diamond-encrusted anniversary style to complement her 1-carat engagement ring), Bruce pronounced them husband and wife.

Daryl Sabara and Meghan Trainor Joe Buissink Photography

Following the ceremony, Trainor slipped into a Rita Vinieris lace suit and Aldo sneakers for the reception, where speeches were delivered by Trainor’s father, her brothers Ryan and Justin, Sabara’s best man Aaron Burns and Trainor’s maid of honor Jordan “JoJo” Federman.

Guests noshed on an array of comfort foods from The Kitchen for Exploring Foods, including pizza, tacos, chicken and waffles and Trainor’s mom Kelli’s mini hot dogs. For dessert, they served a four-tier vanilla wedding cake and a red velvet-Oreo cookie ice cream cake — and Trainor’s family even surprised her with a birthday cake, as she turned 25 the same day she tied the knot.

RELATED: All About Meghan Trainor’s ‘Glamorous’ and ‘Modern’ Wedding Dress

Then, Sabara (decked in Tom Ford shades) really got the party started with a surprise performance, delivering a choreographed dance to a medley of some of their favorite love songs (Chet Baker’s “Someone to Watch Over Me,” “Pop! Goes My Heart” from Music and Lyrics and “Suit & Tie” by Justin Timberlake) with four backup dancers.

“I’m always like, ‘I’m giving you guys a show all the time; put on a show for me!'” says Trainor of her husband’s surprise performance, which he secretly planned with her choreographer, Charm La’Donna. “I fell in love all over again. I thought I was going to pass out with joy.”

Daryl Sabara and Meghan Trainor Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

After another quick-change (Trainor and Sabara got comfy in some “Just Married” hoodies, a gift from her mom), the newlyweds and their guests stayed on the dance floor late into the night. In addition to classic wedding jams, the party got down to some of Trainor’s hits, including “All the Ways,” “Let You Be Right” and a new, unreleased track called “Genetics.”

“I’ll never forget having everyone I love in one place and dancing my heart out till I got so sweaty and nauseous,” Trainor says of the wedding.

The happy couple worked with wedding planners Sacks Productions to put on their perfect day. They turned a massive tent in the backyard into a luxe, lounge-like space with lights from Images by Lighting, flowers from Celio’s Design, décor from Revelry Event Designers and additional help from Town and Country Event Rentals; Joe Buissink Photography and videographers from Custom Made Productions captured memories for the couple.

“Every day feels like our first date,” says Trainor, whose upcoming album Treat Myself is inspired by her romance with Sabara. “He treats me like a queen. My life is like a fairy-tale.”