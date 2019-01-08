Meghan Trainor & Daryl Sabara's Wedding Album: See All the Photos from Their 'Dreamy' Night

On Dec. 22, Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara wed in the backyard of their L.A. home, where the pop star, 25, and the Spy Kids actor, 26, exchanged handwritten vows in front of 100 of their closest friends and family. “It’s the beginning of an awesome, whole new life,” says Trainor, who began dating Sabara in July 2016 before he popped the question in December 2017. “I got way more than I ever wished for," adds Trainor

More
placeholder
Jeff Nelson
January 08, 2019 02:45 PM
<p>The bride &mdash; with the help of her stylist Hayley Atkin &mdash; accessorized her <a href="https://people.com/style/meghan-trainor-wedding-dress-details/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Berta wedding gown</a> with&nbsp;Norman Silverman jewels.</p>
pinterest
Feeling Herself

The bride — with the help of her stylist Hayley Atkin — accessorized her Berta wedding gown with Norman Silverman jewels.

Joe Buissink Photography
<p>Trainor stepped into&nbsp;Badgley Mischka heels to walk down the aisle. (For all the exclusive details from Trainor and Sabara&#8217;s wedding, <a href="https://people.com/music/meghan-trainor-daryl-sabara-wedding-details/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">click here</a>.)</p>
pinterest
Shoes to Say "I Do"

Trainor stepped into Badgley Mischka heels to walk down the aisle. (For all the exclusive details from Trainor and Sabara’s wedding, click here.)

Joe Buissink Photography
<p>&#8220;I didn&#8217;t look like a glam pop star &mdash; I just looked like a really beautiful woman that I&#8217;ve always wanted to look like since I was my uncomfortable 13-year-old self,&#8221; Trainor says of her Berta gown, which she paired with a dramatic veil.</p>
pinterest
A Walk To Remember

“I didn’t look like a glam pop star — I just looked like a really beautiful woman that I’ve always wanted to look like since I was my uncomfortable 13-year-old self,” Trainor says of her Berta gown, which she paired with a dramatic veil.

Joe Buissink Photography
<p>Trainor walked down the aisle to &#8220;Marry Me,&#8221; an original song she wrote inspired by Sabara.</p> <p>&#8220;My father started bawling as soon as he was done handing me off to Daryl,&#8221; she says of dad Gary Trainor. &#8220;That&#8217;s when I almost lost it &mdash; it took all of me not to cry tears of joy because I wanted to look good for the pictures!&#8221;</p>
pinterest
Father of the Bride

Trainor walked down the aisle to “Marry Me,” an original song she wrote inspired by Sabara.

“My father started bawling as soon as he was done handing me off to Daryl,” she says of dad Gary Trainor. “That’s when I almost lost it — it took all of me not to cry tears of joy because I wanted to look good for the pictures!”

Joe Buissink Photography
<p>For inspiration, &#8220;I YouTubed &#8216;How do you write vows?&#8217; It was actually very helpful!&#8221; says Trainor (with Sabara and manager Tommy Bruce, left, who officiated).&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
They Do

For inspiration, “I YouTubed ‘How do you write vows?’ It was actually very helpful!” says Trainor (with Sabara and manager Tommy Bruce, left, who officiated). 

Joe Buissink Photography
<p>&#8220;I&rsquo;m just the luckiest guy in the world,&#8221; says Sabara. &#8220;I got to marry my best friend.&#8221;</p>
pinterest
The Grinning Groom

“I’m just the luckiest guy in the world,” says Sabara. “I got to marry my best friend.”

Joe Buissink Photography
<p>Trainor and Sabara exchanged bands: titanium for him, and hers a platinum, diamond-encrusted anniversary style to complement her 1-carat engagement ring.</p>
pinterest
All About That Bling

Trainor and Sabara exchanged bands: titanium for him, and hers a platinum, diamond-encrusted anniversary style to complement her 1-carat engagement ring.

Joe Buissink Photography
<p>&#8220;He&rsquo;s never embarrassed to be lovey-dovey, and I love that about him,&#8221; Trainor says of Sabara. &#8220;It makes me look at him like: Wow, what a man I got. He&rsquo;s so mature and awesome. He&rsquo;ll wake me up every morning with three kisses. He treats me like a queen. My life is like a fairy-tale.&#8221;</p>
pinterest
First Kiss

“He’s never embarrassed to be lovey-dovey, and I love that about him,” Trainor says of Sabara. “It makes me look at him like: Wow, what a man I got. He’s so mature and awesome. He’ll wake me up every morning with three kisses. He treats me like a queen. My life is like a fairy-tale.”

Joe Buissink Photography
<p>&ldquo;I&rsquo;m no longer the &lsquo;future hubby&rsquo; &mdash; I get to just be the hubby, which I&rsquo;m excited about!&rdquo; says Sabara, referencing Trainor&rsquo;s 2015 hit single &ldquo;Dear Future Husband.&rdquo;</p>
pinterest
Cheers to the Happy Couple!

“I’m no longer the ‘future hubby’ — I get to just be the hubby, which I’m excited about!” says Sabara, referencing Trainor’s 2015 hit single “Dear Future Husband.”

Joe Buissink Photography
<p>Sabara wore an Armani tux.</p>
pinterest
The Groom's Get-Up

Sabara wore an Armani tux.

Joe Buissink Photography
<p>&ldquo;I always pictured myself getting married; I just never pictured what it would look like,&rdquo; says Trainor of her big day. &ldquo;But it&rsquo;s better than I could ever have dreamed of. It was magical.&rdquo;</p>
pinterest
The Newlyweds

“I always pictured myself getting married; I just never pictured what it would look like,” says Trainor of her big day. “But it’s better than I could ever have dreamed of. It was magical.”

Joe Buissink Photography
<p>The happy couple worked with wedding planners&nbsp;<a href="https://sacksproductions.com/">Sacks Productions</a>&nbsp;to put on their perfect day. They turned a massive tent in the backyard into a luxe, lounge-like space with lights and d&eacute;cor by&nbsp;<a href="http://www.tacer.biz/">Town and Country Event Rentals</a>, additional lights by&nbsp;<a href="http://imagesbylighting.com/">Images by Lighting</a>, flowers from&nbsp;<a href="http://www.celiodesign.com/">Celio&rsquo;s Design</a>&nbsp;and additional d&eacute;cor from&nbsp;<a href="https://www.revelryeventdesigners.com/">Revelry Event Designers</a>.</p>
pinterest
White Wedding

The happy couple worked with wedding planners Sacks Productions to put on their perfect day. They turned a massive tent in the backyard into a luxe, lounge-like space with lights and décor by Town and Country Event Rentals, additional lights by Images by Lighting, flowers from Celio’s Design and additional décor from Revelry Event Designers.

Joe Buissink Photography
<p>At the reception, Sabara delivered a choreographed dance to a medley of their favorite love songs (Chet Baker&#8217;s &#8220;Someone to Watch over Me,&#8221; &#8220;Pop! Goes My Heart&#8221; from Music and Lyrics and &#8220;Suit &amp; Tie&#8221; by Justin Timberlake) for his new bride.</p> <p>&#8220;I&#8217;m always like, &#8216;I&#8217;m giving you guys a show all the time; put on a show for me!'&#8221; says Trainor. &#8220;I fell in love all over again. I thought I was going to pass out with joy.&#8221;</p>
pinterest
The Groom Gets Down

At the reception, Sabara delivered a choreographed dance to a medley of their favorite love songs (Chet Baker’s “Someone to Watch over Me,” “Pop! Goes My Heart” from Music and Lyrics and “Suit & Tie” by Justin Timberlake) for his new bride.

“I’m always like, ‘I’m giving you guys a show all the time; put on a show for me!'” says Trainor. “I fell in love all over again. I thought I was going to pass out with joy.”

Joe Buissink Photography
<p>For his performance, Sabara &mdash; who rocked Tom Ford sunglasses &mdash; enlisted Trainor&#8217;s longtime collaborator Charm La&#8217;Donna for choreography, as well as four backup dancers.</p>
pinterest
Suit & Tie

For his performance, Sabara — who rocked Tom Ford sunglasses — enlisted Trainor’s longtime collaborator Charm La’Donna for choreography, as well as four backup dancers.

Joe Buissink Photography
<p>The bride and groom served a <a href="https://people.com/food/meghan-trainor-daryl-sabara-wedding-cake-menu/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">four-tiered vanilla confection</a> from&nbsp;<a href="https://www.thekitchen.net/">The Kitchen for Exploring Foods</a>, which catered the reception with a mouthwatering menu of comfort foods.</p>
pinterest
Let Them Eat Cake

The bride and groom served a four-tiered vanilla confection from The Kitchen for Exploring Foods, which catered the reception with a mouthwatering menu of comfort foods.

Joe Buissink Photography
<p>In addition to the wedding cake, the couple served a red velvet-Oreo ice cream cake &mdash; and Trainor&#8217;s family surprised her with a birthday cake, as she turned 25 the same day she tied the knot.</p>
pinterest
A Slice of Newlywed Life

In addition to the wedding cake, the couple served a red velvet-Oreo ice cream cake — and Trainor’s family surprised her with a birthday cake, as she turned 25 the same day she tied the knot.

Joe Buissink Photography
<p>Following the ceremony, Trainor slipped into a Rita Vinieris lace suit and Aldo sneakers for the reception. Then to dance,&nbsp;Trainor and Sabara got comfy in some &ldquo;Just Married&rdquo; hoodies, a gift from her mom.</p> <p>&ldquo;I&rsquo;ll never forget having everyone I love in one place and dancing my heart out till I got so sweaty and nauseous,&rdquo; Trainor says of the wedding, where they danced to several of her own songs, including &#8220;All the Ways&#8221; and &#8220;Let You Be Right.&#8221;</p>
pinterest
Dancing Queen

Following the ceremony, Trainor slipped into a Rita Vinieris lace suit and Aldo sneakers for the reception. Then to dance, Trainor and Sabara got comfy in some “Just Married” hoodies, a gift from her mom.

“I’ll never forget having everyone I love in one place and dancing my heart out till I got so sweaty and nauseous,” Trainor says of the wedding, where they danced to several of her own songs, including “All the Ways” and “Let You Be Right.”

Joe Buissink Photography
1 of 17

Advertisement
1 of 17 Joe Buissink Photography

Feeling Herself

The bride — with the help of her stylist Hayley Atkin — accessorized her Berta wedding gown with Norman Silverman jewels.

Advertisement
2 of 17 Joe Buissink Photography

Shoes to Say "I Do"

Trainor stepped into Badgley Mischka heels to walk down the aisle. (For all the exclusive details from Trainor and Sabara’s wedding, click here.)

3 of 17 Joe Buissink Photography

A Walk To Remember

“I didn’t look like a glam pop star — I just looked like a really beautiful woman that I’ve always wanted to look like since I was my uncomfortable 13-year-old self,” Trainor says of her Berta gown, which she paired with a dramatic veil.

Advertisement
4 of 17 Joe Buissink Photography

Father of the Bride

Trainor walked down the aisle to “Marry Me,” an original song she wrote inspired by Sabara.

“My father started bawling as soon as he was done handing me off to Daryl,” she says of dad Gary Trainor. “That’s when I almost lost it — it took all of me not to cry tears of joy because I wanted to look good for the pictures!”

Advertisement
5 of 17 Joe Buissink Photography

They Do

For inspiration, “I YouTubed ‘How do you write vows?’ It was actually very helpful!” says Trainor (with Sabara and manager Tommy Bruce, left, who officiated). 

Advertisement
6 of 17 Joe Buissink Photography

The Grinning Groom

“I’m just the luckiest guy in the world,” says Sabara. “I got to marry my best friend.”

Advertisement
7 of 17 Joe Buissink Photography

All About That Bling

Trainor and Sabara exchanged bands: titanium for him, and hers a platinum, diamond-encrusted anniversary style to complement her 1-carat engagement ring.

Advertisement
8 of 17 Joe Buissink Photography

First Kiss

“He’s never embarrassed to be lovey-dovey, and I love that about him,” Trainor says of Sabara. “It makes me look at him like: Wow, what a man I got. He’s so mature and awesome. He’ll wake me up every morning with three kisses. He treats me like a queen. My life is like a fairy-tale.”

Advertisement
9 of 17 Joe Buissink Photography

Cheers to the Happy Couple!

“I’m no longer the ‘future hubby’ — I get to just be the hubby, which I’m excited about!” says Sabara, referencing Trainor’s 2015 hit single “Dear Future Husband.”

Advertisement
10 of 17 Joe Buissink Photography

The Groom's Get-Up

Sabara wore an Armani tux.

Advertisement
11 of 17 Joe Buissink Photography

The Newlyweds

“I always pictured myself getting married; I just never pictured what it would look like,” says Trainor of her big day. “But it’s better than I could ever have dreamed of. It was magical.”

Advertisement
12 of 17 Joe Buissink Photography

White Wedding

The happy couple worked with wedding planners Sacks Productions to put on their perfect day. They turned a massive tent in the backyard into a luxe, lounge-like space with lights and décor by Town and Country Event Rentals, additional lights by Images by Lighting, flowers from Celio’s Design and additional décor from Revelry Event Designers.

Advertisement
13 of 17 Joe Buissink Photography

The Groom Gets Down

At the reception, Sabara delivered a choreographed dance to a medley of their favorite love songs (Chet Baker’s “Someone to Watch over Me,” “Pop! Goes My Heart” from Music and Lyrics and “Suit & Tie” by Justin Timberlake) for his new bride.

“I’m always like, ‘I’m giving you guys a show all the time; put on a show for me!'” says Trainor. “I fell in love all over again. I thought I was going to pass out with joy.”

Advertisement
14 of 17 Joe Buissink Photography

Suit & Tie

For his performance, Sabara — who rocked Tom Ford sunglasses — enlisted Trainor’s longtime collaborator Charm La’Donna for choreography, as well as four backup dancers.

Advertisement
15 of 17 Joe Buissink Photography

Let Them Eat Cake

The bride and groom served a four-tiered vanilla confection from The Kitchen for Exploring Foods, which catered the reception with a mouthwatering menu of comfort foods.

Advertisement
16 of 17 Joe Buissink Photography

A Slice of Newlywed Life

In addition to the wedding cake, the couple served a red velvet-Oreo ice cream cake — and Trainor’s family surprised her with a birthday cake, as she turned 25 the same day she tied the knot.

Advertisement
17 of 17 Joe Buissink Photography

Dancing Queen

Following the ceremony, Trainor slipped into a Rita Vinieris lace suit and Aldo sneakers for the reception. Then to dance, Trainor and Sabara got comfy in some “Just Married” hoodies, a gift from her mom.

“I’ll never forget having everyone I love in one place and dancing my heart out till I got so sweaty and nauseous,” Trainor says of the wedding, where they danced to several of her own songs, including “All the Ways” and “Let You Be Right.”

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST
Shop | PEOPLE.com

PEOPLE.com may receive compensation when you click through and purchase from links contained on this website.

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.