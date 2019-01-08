Meghan Trainor & Daryl Sabara's Wedding Album: See All the Photos from Their 'Dreamy' Night

On Dec. 22, Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara wed in the backyard of their L.A. home, where the pop star, 25, and the Spy Kids actor, 26, exchanged handwritten vows in front of 100 of their closest friends and family. “It’s the beginning of an awesome, whole new life,” says Trainor, who began dating Sabara in July 2016 before he popped the question in December 2017. “I got way more than I ever wished for," adds Trainor
