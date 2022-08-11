Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara's Relationship Timeline

Since their first date in 2016, singer Meghan Trainor and actor Daryl Sabara have been going strong as a couple. Sabara even described their meeting as "love at first sight."

"When you walked in the room, I was like, 'Damn, she's a dime,' " the Spy Kids actor recalled in 2020. "It all happened when you first walked in the room on that double date and it was this ease just came over me, like there she is. I never knew that I would get married and then when I saw you, it just flashed before my eyes."

The pair shared their relationship with the world in October 2016 and have openly declared their love for each other ever since. Sabara supported Trainor when she had to have a second vocal cord surgery, and the two went on Trainor's tours together. After getting engaged in 2017, they married a year later on Trainor's 25th birthday and have since welcomed a child together.

From their sweet first double date to parenthood, here is everything to know about Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabana's relationship.

July 2016: Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara are set up on a date by Chloë Grace Moretz

Although they wouldn't date until years later, Trainor and Sabara met at a house party in 2014. Then, in July of 2016, Trainor was ready to meet a nice guy, so she asked her new friend Chloë Grace Moretz for some help. When appearing on Chelsea Handler's Netflix show, she explained that Moretz replied to her request by saying, 'I know the nicest guy in the world, Daryl, and you should meet him.' I was like, 'Daryl? Okay.' "

Trainor and Sabara went bowling and sang karaoke on a double date with Moretz and her then-boyfriend Brooklyn Beckham. Although Sabara is musical, he was intimidated to karaoke with Grammy-winning Trainor. However, he impressed the singer with his rendition of Elton John's "Your Song," and she predicted that the two would get married after they'd only spent a few weeks together.

October 14, 2016: Meghan Trainor declares her love for Daryl Sabara on Instagram

Meghan Trainor Instagram

Trainor announced to the world that she and Sabara were officially a couple with a sweet Instagram post. She shared a selfie of the couple with the caption, "I ❤️Madrid … and this guy."

December 2016: Daryl Sabara gives Meghan Trainor puzzles for their 5-month anniversary

Noam Galai/Getty

Trainor told PEOPLE that she and Sabara went out on a date to a restaurant close to home to celebrate their five-month anniversary. He also knew the perfect gift for her. She said, "He got me puzzles because he knows I'm obsessed with puzzles right now. So we sat and talked and did that all night, which was the most fun I've had in a minute."

April 2017: Meghan Trainor reveals how Daryl Sabara supported her through surgery

Kevork S. Djansezian/GC Images

The singer talked about her second vocal cord surgery on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. She said, "The real trouper was my boyfriend, 'cause he learned sign language for me, so I'd spell out words for him, and I'd get frustrated, like, 'No, wrong!' and he would learn and he just stuck with me through it. He would stick with me and paint with me, even though his were not as good as mine. He put effort in it."

May 2017: Meghan Trainor shares that Daryl Sabara is the "best kisser"

Dan MacMedan/Getty

Trainor told Cosmopolitan that Sabara kissed her in a bowling alley on their very first date, and she asked her security to step outside so that they didn't watch the two kiss. She said, "He was the best kisser ever. I know I'm really good at kissing, but I was shocked when he was."

She also shared that she never felt sexy with guys before in her life, yet Sabara has made her feel sexier than ever. He also inspired her, and she admitted that she wrote six songs about him "in front of his face."

December 21, 2017: Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara get engaged

After a year and a half of dating, Sabara proposed to Trainor on the eve of her 24th birthday. She shared the moment on Instagram, writing, "He proposed to me under a tunnel of beautiful Christmas lights and surprised me with my family and friends. I'm still in shock. I've never been this happy!"

January 2018: Meghan Trainor reveals that Daryl Sabara sings on every song on her third album

Neilson Barnard/Getty

Trainor told Entertainment Tonight that her fiancé sings on every single track of her third album, Treat Myself.

She later shared with PEOPLE, "He was with me every day in the studio, just loving on me and being so cute. I had to slow down on the love songs because it was just easy for me."

July 7, 2018: Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara celebrate their 2-year anniversary in Hawaii

The singer posted a cute video of Sabara to celebrate their two-year anniversary. She said that she'd never been this loved by anyone, and she shared that the engaged duo spent their anniversary in "paradise," referring to Hawaii. "I love you more than life," she added

Sabara also posted an affectionate tribute to his soon-to-be bride. Before wishing her a happy anniversary, he wrote, "For two years now, every single day has gotten better. I love you forever and always."

December 22, 2018: Meghan Trainor marries Daryl Sabara in an intimate backyard ceremony

Trainor and Sabara said "I do" in a backyard ceremony in front of 100 close friends and family members on Dec. 22, 2018, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed at the time. That also happened to be Trainor's 25th birthday.

The bride walked down the aisle in an off-the-shoulder Berta gown, then changed into a lace suit by Rita Vinieris and Aldo sneakers for the reception.

"It's the beginning of an awesome, whole new life. I got way more than I ever wished for," said Trainor. Meanwhile, her new husband said he was the luckiest guy in the world.

January 2019: Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara go on a "familymoon" in Bora Bora

Instead of taking a traditional honeymoon with just the two of them, the newlyweds enjoyed what Trainor called a "familymoon." After getting married, the couple went on a tropical getaway to Bora Bora with Trainor's brother, Ryan, and his female friend.

January 4, 2019: Meghan Trainor says she is ready to start a family with Daryl Sabara

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Trainor told PEOPLE she was ready to start a family with Sabara as soon as the two wed. "If we could do it how we want to, we'd be, like, totally preggo right now," she shared. However, for practical reasons, she said that she was waiting until she toured with her third album, Treat Myself.

February 8, 2019: Meghan Trainor releases an album inspired by her romance with Daryl Sabara

The Love Train, Trainor's second EP, was inspired by her romance with Sabara. In fact, she even walked down the aisle to one of her own songs called "Marry Me" from the album.

That's a tune that Trainor initially hadn't planned to release, but she had a change of heart, saying, "When I walked down the aisle to it, I was like, we gotta get this out somehow, in some special way. I'm excited because it might be nice for other people if they wanna walk down the aisle to it."

July 2, 2019: Daryl Sabara celebrates 3 years with Meghan Trainor

Daryl Sabara Instagram

Sabara celebrated spending three years of "absolute magic" with Trainor in a social media post. In his message, he wrote, "You were the most incredible girlfriend. You were the most beautiful fiancée. You are the most loving and caring wife a husband could ever ask for. Thank you for loving me for me and for making me so happy each and every day."

October 2, 2019: Meghan Trainor reveals her nickname for Daryl Sabara

When Trainor appeared on A Little Late with Lilly Singh, she shared that the nickname she and her brothers have chosen for her husband is "Serial Killer."

She explained the reason for the nickname, saying, "If you date or marry me — which he did — you gotta kinda marry my brothers as well, and we call him Serial Killer. I'll be like, 'Hey, sugar' or some weird stuff, but when we're talking about him, it's 'Serial Killer' because he looks crazy in a lot of pictures," joked Trainor.

February 6, 2020: Meghan Trainor shares that her brothers live with her and Daryl Sabara

The "All About That Bass" singer's brothers, Justin and Ryan, lived with Trainor when she and Sabara were newlyweds. All the siblings were in their 20s at the time, and Trainor told PEOPLE that the brothers didn't get in the way of their newlywed life. She added with a laugh, "The doors are soundproof!"

Trainor went on to explain, "They have their own side of the house — we call it the man cave — so I barely see them. I would be very sad if they moved out. Everywhere I go my family comes with me."

October 7, 2020: Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara announce they are expecting their first child

During an appearance on the Today show, Trainor and Sabara announced that they were having a baby. She started by talking about Christmas, then revealed that there was other news she had to share. She said, "Hit it, Daryl." He excitedly replied, "We're pregnant!"

November 16, 2020: Meghan Trainor confesses that she can't have sex with Daryl Sabara while she's pregnant

Trainor, who has often shared personal aspects of her life with fans via interviews and on social media, was candid about her sex life when talking with Today Parents. She stated that she can't have sex with her husband while she is pregnant.

"Maybe this is weird, but mentally I can't have sex while our son is in between us. All my pregnancy apps say it feels really good. But all I can think about is that there's a little boy in my belly," she said.

February 8, 2021: Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara welcome their first child

The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Riley, on Feb. 8, 2021. They shared the happy news on Instagram with Trainor stating that she and Sabara were so in love with their son. Sabara also posted the happy news, writing that Trainor was his "forever Valentine." He added, "I'm so beyond grateful for you bringing our son into the world."

It wasn't until months later that Trainor shared that there were some struggles during and after Riley's birth. The baby was breech, leading to a cesarean section. He then had "breathing issues" after his birth, which led to a stay in the neonatal intensive care unit. Riley soon recovered, and Trainor felt lucky she got to take him home after five days. She later posted that he is now "perfect, happy and healthy."

February 2021: Meghan Trainor says Daryl Sabara's Spy Kids legacy will live on with baby Riley

ActressMillie Bobby Brown commented on one of Trainor's photos of her new baby saying that Trainor and Sabara would be great parents. She also mentioned that they would "teach baby Riley all about Spy Kids," a reference to Sabara's starring role in the film when he was a child. Trainor responded, "I can't wait to dress him up as Spy Kids for Halloween someday."

December 25, 2021: Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara celebrate their first Christmas with son Riley

Trainor shared a series of holiday photos on her Instagram to celebrate Riley's first Christmas. In all the photos, the smiling family of three wore matching Christmas pajamas.

February 8, 2022: Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara say they've had "the best year of my life" on son Riley's 1st birthday

Meghan Trainor Instagram

To mark Riley's 1st birthday, the parents shared photos of their son sitting in a high chair enjoying birthday cake on Instagram. They captioned the joint post, "Happy birthday Riley! You are my everything! I love you to the moon and back. Best year of my life."

June 24, 2022: Meghan Trainor opens up about parenting son Riley with Daryl Sabara

Meghan Trainor Instagram

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the "Bad for Me" singer discussed how her songwriting process has changed since welcoming Riley.

"The schedule's different because I told everyone, 'Get at my house at 11 a.m. and get out by 6 p.m.' So we would write a song and then I'd be like, 'It's dinner time, goodbye,' " she shared. "And we would have baby breaks. I could be like, 'Be right back, guys. I'm going to go give my kid a bath.' I'm lucky to have my studio right here in my house. A lot of people are like, 'I don't like work at home.' I love it; I don't want to go anywhere!"

She continued, "I'm lucky enough that I can work from home and see my baby. It made me really just respect mamas who work even more. I'm lucky that I get to see him. And I talked to my therapist about it. I was like, 'What is this guilt I have of not being with my kid and anger that I don't get to see him?' And she's like, 'Oh, that's what every mom goes through. It's called being a working mom." And I was like, 'This is bull----.' But it's part of the gig."