Newlyweds Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara are opening up about their love story.

The pop star, 25, and the 26-year-old actor — who tied the knot on Dec. 22 in an intimate backyard ceremony at home in L.A. — have a famous friend to thank for introducing them: Chloë Grace Moretz.

The actress played matchmaker for the pair back in the summer of 2016, when she planned a double date with them and her then-boyfriend, Brooklyn Beckham.

“I asked her to set me up on a date with the nicest guy ever. And she was like, ‘Well, that’s my friend Daryl,'” Trainor reveals of their first date, on which they went bowling and sang karaoke. “It was kind of like a middle school date.”

Recalls Sabara: “I thought, ‘I’m gonna karaoke with a Grammy winner — this’ll go over well!”

But the Spy Kids star’s rendition of the Elton John classic “Your Song” won Trainor over. “We had a great night, and I’ve hung out with him every day since,” she says.

Indeed, Trainor predicted she’d marry Sabara after just a few weeks together.

“I kept screaming it in rehearsals, ‘I’m in love, and I don’t care who knows it!'” Trainor says of Sabara, who traveled with her on tour shortly after they met. “I definitely was positive month one when he was on tour with me, and we were like basically living together on the road.”

Adds Sabara: “It’s super cheesy, but when you know, you know. As soon as she walked in the room and I saw her, I just knew: This is the one. Everything about her. We went from zero to 60, and I went on the road with her, and you really get to know somebody on a tour bus. But we just love everything about each other and are really good communicators.”

Trainor and Sabara’s love story began two years prior to their first date, though. In 2014, before Trainor rose to fame with her breakout hit “All About That Bass,” she met the former child star at an L.A. house party.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God, it’s Spy Kids,‘” Trainor says. “I went up to him while he was getting a drink. I was like, ‘Are you Spy Kids?’ And he was like, ‘Yeah.’ And I thought that was so cool. And I told all my friends all night long, like, watch this guys, and I would yell, ‘Yo, what’s up Spy Kids?’ And he would go, ‘Yo, what’s up, Meghan?’ I called my entire family and was like, ‘I partied with Spy Kids last night.'”

Indeed, Sabara remembers the night just as clearly, when he met the “really cute blonde, blue-eyed girl who came up to me,” he says. “I couldn’t forget her.”

After dating for 18 months — and after asking Trainor’s parents, Gary and Kelli, for their blessing — Sabara popped the question.

Now they look forward to their life together as newlyweds.

“Every day feels like our first date,” Trainor says of her husband, who sings background vocals on her upcoming album Treat Myself. “He treats me like a queen. My life is like a fairy tale.”