Meghan Trainor Reveals She and Daryl Sabara Have Two Toilets Next to Each Other in Their Bathroom

Two is better than one for Meghan Trainor — at least when it comes to toilets.

The "All About That Bass" singer revealed her new home with husband Daryl Sabara has a rather unusual feature: two toilets in the bathroom located directly next to each other.

"We just got a new house, and we did construction," Trainor, 27, said on a recent episode of Nicole Byer's podcast Why Won't You Date Me? "Nobody knows this, but in our bathroom there was one toilet. And a lot of times in the middle of the night when we're with the baby, we gotta pee at the same time. So I was like, 'Can we please have two toilets next to each other?'"

Though Trainor said her contractor initially laughed at the request, assuming it was a joke, she doubled down, and their bathroom is now home to two toilets.

"We pee at the same time a lot," she said, adding that they've only done double duty on No. 2 "twice."

The happy couple, who married in December 2018, welcomed their first child, son Riley, in February.

Trainor said on the podcast that she and Sabara, 29, were set up by actress Chloe Grace Moretz, and exchanged "I love yous" after dating for only six days.

"I'm ready for three more kids!" she recently told PEOPLE in a cover story. "I'm happiest nowadays when I'm putting my baby to sleep with my husband because we do it together every night. We look at each other like, 'We made the best baby.' We got so blessed."

The star also revealed that she had to overcome a debilitating battle with panic disorder during her rise to fame, and that she was often anxious and depressed.

"I'm not ashamed to say I'm on antidepressants," she told PEOPLE. "That medicine saved me, saved my life, saved my career. I'm back better than ever."