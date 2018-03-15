Everything Meghan Trainor Has Said About Fiancé Daryl Sabara

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara got engaged after a year and a half of dating.

Sabara, who starred in Spy Kids, popped the question on Dec. 22, a day before the songstress' 24th birthday.

"I SAID YESSSS!!!! For my 24th birthday, the love of my life @darylsabara made all of my dreams come true," she wrote alongside an Instagram video of the proposal. "He proposed to me under a tunnel of beautiful Christmas lights and surprised me with my family and friends. I'm still in shock. I've never been this happy!"

She continued, "Thank you Daryl, my family and friends for making me feel like a real princess 👸🏼💍😭💗 and thank you @ryan.trainor for this amazing video that I'm gonna watch over and over again ❤️."

She later shared an Instagram gallery of the couples' sweetest moments, writing, "I'm so happy it's you @darylsabara I knew it from the moment I met you❤️."