Cheers to the happy couple!

Engaged duo Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara celebrated their two-year anniversary on Saturday by taking a very special trip to Hawaii together.

“Never been loved this much by anyone,” the “Future Husband” singer, 24, captioned a sweet video of Sabara, 26, helping her touch up her makeup.

“Celebrated our 2 year anniversary in paradise. I Love you more than life @darylsabara,” she continued, adding, “thank you for being mine and for making sure my make up is always blended perfectly.”

In the video, Trainor can be heard asking the Spy Kids actor, “Did you get it?,” as he whispers, “Almost,” while continuing to focus on the task at hand.

Sabara also shared a touching tribute in honor of his bride-to-be.

“For two years now, every single day has gotten better. I love you forever and always. Happy anniversary @meghan_trainor,” he wrote alongside a picture of the pair smiling together, while Trainor showed off a diamond sparkler on her finger.

Sharing the same photo on her Instagram Story, Trainor captioned it: “Tryna show off my new ring @darylsabara got me.”

The Four judge also documented their fun-filled day at Hawaii’s Kualoa Ranch, also known as the spot where Jurassic Park was filmed.

“Coolest vacation ever,” she wrote alongside a shot of the pair at the park, standing beside what appeared to remnants of one of the franchise’s dinosaurs.

She also shared a video of herself fearfully crossing a rope ladder, while Sabara cheered her on.

Daryl Sabara and Meghan Trainor Meghan Trainor/Instagram

Meghan Trainor Meghan Trainor/Instagram

The happy pair announced their engagement in December 2017 after a year and a half of dating.

Weeks after the “perfect” proposal, Trainor revealed that she had a hunch the proposal was coming — because they picked out the ring together.

“That was the secret,” Trainor told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “But I just wanted to make it perfect, just in case, you know? It’s like, ‘Just so you know, this one is my favorite.’ ”

But since the ring reveal wouldn’t be a surprise, Sabara wanted to make sure there was some secretive element about his proposal, so he created a magical winter wonderland with a tunnel of Christmas lights where he got down on one knee. He also orchestrated a way for her friends and family to be a part of the special occasion.

The elaborate proposal took Sabara “months” to plan. “He hadn’t slept [for] a long time,” Trainor shared. “It was my dream come true and more.” And in the end, Sabara says all the sleep deprivation was “worth it.”

Daryl Sabara and Meghan Trainor John Salangsang/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

While Trainor is clearly head over heels about Sabara, the pop star revealed in March that the couple hadn’t started planning their wedding yet!

“I’m enjoying being engaged so much. And my manager said, ‘It’s in the schedule!’ So a wedding is in the schedule, I guess!” Trainor previously told PEOPLE, adding, “I’m happy and in a really good place now!”