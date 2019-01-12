Meghan Trainor and her new husband Daryl Sabara celebrated their new marriage with a tropical getaway.

The couple, who tied the knot on Dec. 22 in an intimate backyard ceremony at home in Los Angeles, kicked off 2019 with a sun-soaked honeymoon at the luxury Brando resort in Bora Bora.

It wasn’t a typical honeymoon, though. Joining the 25-year-old songstress and the 26-year-old Spy Kids actor in French Polynesia was Trainor’s brother, Ryan, and his female friend — who stayed nearby at the Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora.

“Best honeymoon/familymoon ever 💖,” Trainor wrote on Instagram Friday, captioning a picture of the musician wearing a yellow sundress while overlooking the crystal-clear blue waters. “[Photo] taken by my HUSBAND,” she added.

Sabara also posted a picture of Trainor on the beach, showing the “All About That Bass” singer wearing wide-leg black flour pants and a flowing white top. “Best honeymoon/familymoon all because of my wife/love of my life,” he wrote, tagging Trainor.

It appears the pair traveled to the tropical destination just after the new year, as Ryan shared videos on his Instagram Stories dating back to Jan. 2.

Trainor and Sabara also uploaded videos of their vacation on Instagram Stories, including a sweet shot of the two sharing a smooch on the beach.

Among the activities was a boat journey that found both of them riding a bike contraption to propel the vessels. Sabara also danced with traditional Polynesian dancers at a nighttime dinner.

The most adventurous activity was skydiving, though Trainor sat that one out. After landing safely, Sabara slow-danced with Trainor in the rain. They avoided the rain, too, by watching some TV indoors.

Trainor also showed Sabara journaling, something she says he does “every morning.”

Earlier this month, Trainor and Sabara opened up about their love story to PEOPLE, while sharing exclusive photos of their wedding.

In that story, Trainor said she’s looking forward to their life together as newlyweds.

“Every day feels like our first date,” she gushed of her husband, who sings background vocals on her upcoming album Treat Myself. “He treats me like a queen. My life is like a fairy tale.”

Part of that future together? Babies.

“If we could do it how we want to, we’d be, like, totally preggo right now!” Trainor said. “We’re ready to rumble. I want some children! I want kids! We’re both so excited for it. We both constantly watch baby YouTube videos and lessons on YouTube, like ‘How to take care of an infant.’ [Laughs] We’re just getting prepared every single day.”

Indeed, Sabara can’t wait to be a dad. “I feel like we’ve already been married since we’ve been together, but I guess it’s just that special bond,” he said. “We just want kids. I’m excited to be her husband so I can be a dad and we can have kids together.”

However, the pop star said they’ll wait to expand their family until she goes on tour. “I’m gonna tour this album, then start thinking about doing it,” she said.