Meghan Trainor Says Dad Is Doing 'So Much Better' 2 Weeks After Being Hit by Car

Meghan Trainor says her father continues to improve after being struck by a car last month.

On Sunday, the “Like I’m Gonna Lose You” singer, 26, walked in the Christian Cowan x The Powerpuff Girls Season II Runway Show at NeueHouse in Los Angeles, where she told PEOPLE ahead of the show that her dad Gary is doing “so much better.”

“At first it was really, really scary,” said Trainor, later adding: “But he’s so much better and … the hardest thing for him is to stop moving. So we’re like, ‘Just rest,’ and he’s like, ‘Hate it.'”

Trainor’s dad was hit by a car on Friday, Feb. 21, a rep for the singer confirmed to PEOPLE at the time. Gary was crossing a busy street in Los Angeles, according to TMZ, which initially reported the accident as a possible hit-and-run.

Following the accident, Gary was transported to a local hospital, where he was soon in “stable condition.” At the time of the accident, Trainor said she was in London, with her husband Daryl Sabara the only family member to immediately be by her dad’s side.

“None of us were here except my husband, and he saw the worst of it,” said Trainor. “We were just FaceTiming the whole time going home and not knowing — like, we heard our information from TMZ. … So weird, when you’re in the ‘famous’ world, how that’s where I’m getting my information from.”

RELATED: Meghan Trainor Reveals Battle with Panic Disorder: ‘I Went to the Emergency Room a Couple of Times’

The Sunday after the accident, Trainor updated concerned fans about his condition, calling her dad “the strongest man” she knows.

“I’m with my dad now. Thank you for all your sweet messages,” she captioned a smiling photo of the pair on Instagram. “It was all very scary but he is the strongest man I know 💖🙏🏻.”

During a 2018 interview, the singer told Today host Hoda Kotb that her father is her “guy” and that she continues to be “inspired by him.”

“Anytime I complain about anything, he’s like, ‘Life will get better if you let it,’” she said at the time. “Sometimes in life you can’t control what happens — most of the time you can’t control what happens, but you can control how you look at it and how you can stay positive about it or find the good in it.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Image zoom Meghan Trainor Presley Ann/FilmMagic

RELATED: Meghan Trainor Talks Collaborating with Nicki Minaj, Pussycat Dolls and Her Family on New Album

At the fashion show on Sunday, Trainor said she is working to become the healthiest version of herself so that she can expand her family with Sabara, 27, who attended the event to support his wife.

“When I got married, I was like, ‘Let’s do it!'” Trainor said of her eagerness to have kids. “… I’m not in a rush to do it ASAP. But I know I want to soon, but I want to get really, really healthy first. I’m watching everything I eat; I’m working out every single day and really treating myself with health stuff right now.”

Meghan Trainor’s latest album Treat Myself is available now.