Meghan Trainor Says She and Charlie Puth Made Out in Studio While Recording 2015 Duet: 'There Was Booze'

Meghan Trainor's lips were movin' with Charlie Puth!

Trainor, 29, and Puth, 31, collaborated in 2015 for their hit duet "Marvin Gaye," and they famously locked lips after performing the song at the American Music Awards that same year.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Monday, though, Trainor revealed that their onstage kiss was not the only time the songwriting duo smooched.

"Meghan, since your makeout with Charlie Puth at the AMAs was such a viral moment, did you ever make out with him at a time when the cameras weren't rolling?" read a fan-submitted question.

"Yeah, I'll give you tea," Trainor replied. "The day we recorded 'Marvin Gaye' — very, like, romantic song — there was booze, and we made out that night in the studio."

She joked in addition, "Ooh, tea, ahh! And then never again."

Charlie Puth and Meghan Trainor. Michael Buckner/Variety/Penske Media via Getty

"All right, you were in the moment," host Andy Cohen said, to which Trainor agreed, "We were in that moment. The song got to me, the liquor. It was great."

Reps for Puth did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on Tuesday.

In the years since their smash hit — and their steamy onstage kiss — both singer-songwriters have gone on to find love elsewhere.

The following year, Trainor went on to meet her now-husband, actor Daryl Sabara, whom she met on a double date in 2016 in what Sabara, 30, has called "love at first sight."

"It all happened when you first walked in the room on that double date and it was this ease just came over me, like there she is," he said in 2020 of his meet-cute with Trainor several years ago. "I never knew that I would get married and then when I saw you, it just flashed before my eyes."

The "Mother" singer and Sabara wed in 2018 and are now expecting their second child, a little brother to the couple's 2-year-old son Riley.

"What a blessing," Trainor previously told PEOPLE exclusively of the pregnancy news. "I'm just so grateful I can get pregnant. And I'm like, 'I'm crushing it. This is amazing. This is my dreams.' I'm halfway there — I want four kids!"

This time around, "It's like a real pregnancy," she said, as opposed to her first pregnancy feeling "like make-believe."

"I had no symptoms with Riley to the point where I was like, 'We need to go to the doctor. There's nothing in me.' I got my symptoms late in my pregnancy with Riley. I got them right away with this baby,' " she told PEOPLE. "This one was a ride. It was a rocky ride."

While Puth is not married, he recently debuted a new relationship after months of teasing that his girlfriend, a friend from childhood, could be "the one."

Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone. Stefanie Keenan/Getty for Interscope

In December 2022, the musician shared the first public glimpse of Brooke Sansone, whom he has been dating since that previous summer, and the pair made their red-carpet debut in February at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Gala in Beverly Hills, California.

"[She's] someone that I grew up with," Puth told Howard Stern in October 2022, noting that it's "nice" to have someone he's known for a "long time" by his side, considering the craziness of his career.

"She's always been very, very nice to me," he added. "I would assume that when times inevitably are hard in the future — because what is life without valleys and peaks — she would be there for me as well."

The "Attention" singer said that privacy is a main priority in his when it comes to his relationship, explaining that public interest in his love life "becomes too much."

Prior to Sansone, Puth was linked to Halston Sage, Charlotte Lawrence (with whom his breakup was "the worst" of his life, he said in a video) and Bella Thorne. He also previously claimed that he and Selena Gomez were involved, though a source told PEOPLE in 2018 that the two "never dated."